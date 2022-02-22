Duo who overstayed for 23 years granted residence due to ties to NZ

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says family members will be able join migrants already in New Zealand who meet the criteria for the 2021 resident visa.

Two Tuvaluan citizens who have been in New Zealand illegally for more than 23 years have avoided deportation because of their strong ties to the country.

Enosa Faiaki and Lolo Ioapo, aged 46 and 57, have instead been made residents after appealing to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal on humanitarian grounds in separate hearings.

The two arrived in the country in February 1998 as the holders of three-month visitor permits.

It was not made clear if they arrived together or separately. They now live in Auckland.

Ioapo apologised to the tribunal for her lengthy overstay, saying the reason was she did not understand immigration law at the time of her arrival.

She had numerous attempts at getting working visas since 2005, but all had been declined.

Faiaki said he did not understand how to go about getting a work visa when he arrived as a young man, and, as time went on, he became “embarrassed, scared and unsure” of how to get advice or admit to people he was illegally in New Zealand.

Both argued their deportation would result in the separation of their families and the permanent severing of connections they had formed during their stay in New Zealand.

Faiaki told the tribunal his son’s “physical and emotional wellbeing” would be greatly affected, and he would be “mentally destroyed” if he were forced to return to Tuvalu.

“The tribunal has found that it is in the son’s best interests, given his young age and his connection to the appellant as his father, to remain living with his father in the settled arrangements they currently do.”

Ioapo argued along similar lines, saying deportation would be “unduly harsh” and involve her physical separation from her daughter, six grandchildren, sister, and culturally adopted brother.

The tribunal also heard from both parties that they had no immediate family remaining in Tuvalu, nor any property for them to return to, and it would be unlikely that they would be able to support themselves or find employment.

Both parties had been employed and paid taxes during their stay, with Faiaki having a job in the hospitality industry and Ioapo working 30 to 40 hours a week for a cleaning company.