French family running popular Napier cafe told they won't get visa

Julien Debord and his Cafe Tennyson and Bistro in Napier.

A French family who came to New Zealand shortly before Covid-19 hit have been told they won’t get visas because the popular cafe they run hasn’t met revenue and staff targets set before the pandemic.

Julien Debord, his wife Sophie and their two young children arrived in late 2018 to buy and run a Napier cafe under an Entrepreneur Work Visa.

That type of visa requires holders to provide a detailed business plan showing benefits to New Zealand through revenue and employment. If the plan meets projections the holder can apply for residence. The Debord's plan aimed for 20 per cent revenue increases annually for three years.

The family’s first year in Cafe Tennyson and Bistro did not go as well as hoped, but the year ended March 2020 was much better and boded well.

The Debords invested more than $600,000 in the business, and the kids Lisa, 10, and Thibaut, 12, had settled in and were thriving at a local primary school.

Then Covid-19 came along.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Cafe Tennyson and Bistro in Napier has survived a tempestuous couple of years.

For the past two years, while other cafes around them have closed and laid off staff, the Debords have battled on. It hasn’t been easy, what with international tourists – their target market – vanishing overnight, major events in the city and region cancelled, Auckland in lockdown, and the traffic light system and its encumbrances.

In late 2020 Julien Debord applied for Entrepreneur Resident Visas for the family.

He’s spent the past 16 months providing information, accounts and forms to satisfy numerous requests from Immigration New Zealand. These included a supportive letter from Napier MP Stuart Nash, who proffered his “strong support” for the family and business.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Napier MP Stuart Nash has gone into bat for the family. (File photo)

But on March 7 the family received the news they’d dreaded: Immigration NZ said it couldn’t be satisfied the family met requirements.

It said there was a significant difference between the business’s forecasted and actual revenue and “this variation represents a business that is not consistent with the original business proposal”.

It also said there was no evidence that the business had created the three new positions it said it would.

INZ told the Debords it had not made a final decision on their application and gave them until March 21 to provide further comments or information.

Julien Debord replied, outlining the challenges the business has faced and how projections made four years ago could no longer be considered reasonable.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Associate Minister of Immigration Phil Twyford has been asked by Nash to make a Special Ministerial Direction. Twyford wouldn’t comment. (File photo)

“I always gave my best since I arrived in New Zealand, even in crisis situations, and I do not see why I do not deserve residency,” he said.

Julien Debord said he felt the family had no option other than to sell the business and return to France.

“It seems incredible that Immigration New Zealand has not taken everything that has occurred into account. It would have been impossible to meet targets set before Covid,” he said.

Nash backed the family. He wrote to Associate Minister of Immigration Phil Twyford requesting special ministerial direction because Covid had created extraordinary circumstances that were beyond the family’s control.

Nash said the family had been creative throughout the pandemic, with themed dinners, menu changes and refurbished premises and had operated the “iconic cafe” when others had closed.

“How can we penalise this business for not being consistent with the business proposal when the applicant/s were operating under extreme unforeseen circumstances and New Zealand-owned businesses closed,” Nash wrote to Twyford.

Twyford’s press secretary said the minister wouldn’t comment on individual cases.

INZ general manager border and visa operations Nicola Hogg acknowledged the difficulties experienced by the Debords but said it was bound by law to assess the application by criteria and “unfortunately, we have no discretion to modify requirements, or grant residence as an exception”.

“Residence allows an individual to stay in New Zealand permanently and have access to all New Zealand’s services, including free health care. We consider residence applications very carefully and assess them thoroughly to ensure the right decision is made in line with requirements,” she said.

Hogg said Debord could submit an application for a temporary work visa and test his eligibility for residence at a later date.