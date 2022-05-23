Gay Chilean man denied refugee status despite homophobic bullying, violence

A gay man has been denied refugee status in New Zealand, despite facing homophobic abuse and violence back in Chile.

The 26-year-old, identified only as AL, appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal after Immigration New Zealand deemed he was not a refugee or a protected person.

Through his Auckland-based lawyer Tonderai Mukusha,​ AL said he feared serious physical and psychological harm back home because he is gay.

However, the tribunal upheld Immigration NZ’s decision.

According to a recently released judgment, AL has been in New Zealand since December 2017 on a visitor visa.

123RF A young man who suffered abuse in Chile because he is gay has been denied refugee status in New Zealand. (File photo)

He had suffered homophobic bullying since he was a teenager – he was thrown into a rubbish bin at one high school, then had a “large stone or rock” thrown at him at another. He was also kicked out of the Scouts for being gay.

When he was at university in 2016, one of his friends, who was lesbian, was murdered while on her way home from a night out with AL and their two other friends.

“The police said that her body had been found on the side of a hill and there were signs that she had been tortured and raped,” the decision said.

“The media reported that it was a hate crime and the appellant believes this to be correct as [she] dressed in a masculine way which caused strangers to easily identify her as a lesbian.”

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Chile, pictured, has historically been a conservative country but attitudes towards LGBTQI people are becoming more progressive, the Immigration and Protection Tribunal noted. (File photo)

AL also reported being the victim of verbal homophobic abuse on multiple occasions.

The tribunal noted gay and lesbian sexual activity was illegal in Chile until 1999 and the country had historically been “profoundly conservative”. However, there had been “considerable progress” over the past two decades.

An anti-discrimination law, a marriage equality law and a gender identity law had all been recently passed. As of May 2021, 82% of Chileans surveyed supported same-sex marriage.

However, LGBTQI people still faced violence and discrimination. In 2019, there were five deaths and 32 reports of police abuse attributed to victims’ sexual orientation or gender identity.

The tribunal accepted AL’s evidence as credible and said he may encounter “discrimination, harassment and hostility” if he returned to Chile.

Chiang Ying-ying/AP Same-sex marriage has recently been legalised in Chile. (File photo)

However, the chance of him “suffering any instance of serious physical harm on account of his homosexuality” was low and did not reach the threshold required to classify him as a refugee, it found.

“It must be remembered that the Refugee Convention does not guarantee to protect all people from all harm, of all kinds, all of the time,” the decision said.

“Further, it is evident that societal attitudes in Chile are changing, particularly among younger people and it can be expected that such abuse will diminish.”

