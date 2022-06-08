Deporting toddler with Down syndrome amid pandemic 'tantamount to death sentence'

The threat of serious illness or death due to Covid-19 varies across the population. But for nearly everyone, the risk of vaccination is much smaller than the risk posed by an infection, even among groups that do well against Covid-19.

A two-year-old with Down syndrome has escaped deportation after her doctor argued sending her back to Thailand in a pandemic would be “tantamount to a death sentence”.

The girl, who can be identified only as AP, was born in New Zealand in 2019. Her parents, both Thai chefs, have been in the country for the better part of a decade on a series of work visas.

But around the girl’s first birthday, Immigration New Zealand declined to renew her visitor visa because her Down syndrome meant she did not have an “acceptable standard of health”.

If allowed to stay, she would “impose significant costs or demands on New Zealand health services”, it said.

Shirota Yuri/Unsplash A two-year-old girl with Down syndrome can stay in New Zealand for another year due to the risks deporting her to Thailand would pose to her health. (File photo)

The girl’s parents appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal. In its decision, recently released online, the tribunal found she had “exceptional” humanitarian circumstances and overturned her liability for deportation.

In making its decision, it heard from the girl’s GP Dr Martin Mikaere, who said sending her back to Thailand at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic would “be tantamount to a death sentence”.

He said research showed people with Down syndrome were five times more likely than the general population to be hospitalised with Covid-19, and 10 times more likely to die.

Thailand was battling wave after wave of the virus, high fatalities and increasing pressure on its health system, he said.

The toddler had also not been vaccinated, because no vaccines had been approved for those under 5.

“I cannot stress enough that in the current environment (Covid-19) and for the next two years this could be a potential death sentence for her if she were to contract it.”

The tribunal accepted that forcing the toddler to leave New Zealand would pose “particularly serious” risks to her health and life.

The girl’s heart condition – which is associated with her Down syndrome – would be “seriously compromised” in the event she contracted the virus, it said. She would also struggle to access the cardiac treatment she would need in Thailand.

There was a risk the toddler would contract Covid-19 in New Zealand and her medical treatment would cost the taxpayer money, the tribunal said.

However, it found “there is a positive public interest in the compassionate treatment of a child whose health is at risk in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The tribunal issued the girl a 12-month visitor visa, saying it hoped the Covid crisis was “more contained” in Thailand by the time that expired.