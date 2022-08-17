Woman's purchase of 'exotic' shoes led to her being denied a residence visa

A woman bought shoes from an “exotic” website. Immigration New Zealand saw it as a red flag. (File photo)

A woman had her bid for New Zealand residency denied after concerns were raised about her buying shoes from an “exotic” website.

Immigration authorities believed the purchase, as well as a payment into her account from a strip club, showed she was working in the sex industry in breach of temporary visa rules.

The decision has now been overturned by a tribunal and Immigration New Zealand has been told to reconsider the case.

The woman, a 34-year-old citizen of Brazil, has been in New Zealand since 2015. She applied for residence in 2020 on the basis of her partnership with her fiance, a New Zealand citizen.

According to a recently released decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, red flags were raised over her “purchase of shoes from an exotic shoes website” and a single deposit of $1197 from a strip club.

In response, the woman said the shoes were for personal use and she had no association with the strip club.

The deposit had been made in error and the money had been returned, she said. Rather than working for the club, she was self-employed and did clothing alteration and cooking work.

Immigration New Zealand accused the woman of supplying false and misleading information and declined her residence application, saying she did not meet good character requirements.

In late 2021, the woman appealed to the tribunal, which found Immigration New Zealand did not “adequately consider” all her circumstances.

Crucially, it said, if the woman had in fact worked at the strip club, it may not have constituted a breach of her visa.

Under the Prostitution Reform Act, those on temporary visas are barred from providing “commercial sexual services” – a regulation put in place to prevent sex trafficking.

However, the tribunal said, stripping appeared not to fit the definition of commercial sexual services under the legislation as it did not involve “physical participation of sexual acts with another person”.

Immigration New Zealand also failed to consider the impact denying the residence application would have on the woman, her partner and others in their lives, including her Kiwi godson and nephew, the tribunal said.

The tribunal referred the matter back to the chief executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for a “correct assessment”.