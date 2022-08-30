Support service for asylum seekers forced to turn people away from hostel

An Auckland-based charity that cares for asylum seekers says it is turning people away from its hostel unit at least once a month as it battles high demand for its services while running low on funds.

Freyja Stocker, Asylum Seekers Support Trust (ASST) client services manager, said Immigration New Zealand (INZ) recently asked the non-profit organisation to indefinitely house two asylum seekers who had been released from detention facilities.

“We weren’t given any funding by INZ to care for them, and our hostel, which can only house 16 people, was at full capacity when they called,” she said.

The Asylum Seekers Support Trust is a charity and is not directly funded by Immigration New Zealand.

The trust had already been struggling to service its active client base of over 300 asylum seekers nationally, but did not want to turn INZ down, in case the asylum seekers had nowhere else to go, Stocker said.

“We asked clients to move into a room with two other people, so we could accommodate. This resulted in four people sharing one room.”

She said the trust needed to be funded by the government long-term if it was to keep receiving referrals.

Supplied Freyja Stocker said the trust was preparing to receive even more clients now that borders have reopened.

INZ said the trust was not obliged to take any individual asylum seeker, and alternative arrangements would be investigated if they were unable to.

An asylum-seeker is a person who has left their country and is seeking protection from persecution or human rights violations in another country, but hasn’t yet been legally recognised as a refugee.

Along with providing a roof over heads of asylum seekers ineligible for social housing, the trust also gives free food parcels, and $40 each week to its clients without stable income. Social workers are also employed by the trust to help its clients navigate the visa process.

Christina Lame, a support worker at the trust, said the organisation was now turning people away from the hostel at least once a month, and could not afford to dish out more than the $40 each week.

“We are doing our best to service our clients with a very tiny budget,” Lame said.

A person currently living at the Auckland-based hostel who Stuff agreed not to name, because they are seeking asylum, said they would still be homeless without the support of the charity.

They had been sleeping on the couches of friends for over a year, before a room at the hostel became available.



They have been in New Zealand for 10 years and have sought refugee status for five of those years. They are still waiting for an asylum work visa.

“I am grateful for the trust. I don’t know how they have managed to do so much for us with very little,” he said.

Greig Young, acting general manager of Refugee and Migrant Services at INZ, said: “If an individual who claims asylum requires assistance in finding accommodation, INZ may approach ASST to enquire whether they are able to accommodate the individual.”

Young said there was no obligation on ASST to take any individual asylum seeker and if they were unable to accommodate them, because INZ would investigate other accommodation options.

“ASST is a charity and is not directly funded by INZ. INZ is not in a position to comment on whether any future funding for ASST is under consideration,” Young said.

INZ general manager of Refugee and Migrant Services Fiona Whiteridge​ said asylum seekers residing at the ASST facility may be eligible for a living allowance of $225 per week.

“INZ Refugee and Migrant Services team has specific resource to focus on supporting claimant welfare needs, including if the claimant is detained,” Whiteridge said.

There are currently no asylum claimants in detention, she said.