New Zealand reopens Pacific residency ballot

New Zealand will welcome up to 5900 people from Samoa, Fiji, Kiribati, Tuvalu and Tonga, as it reopens the Pacific and Samoa residency ballots which were closed at the start of the pandemic.

In a normal year, the ballot allows for up to 1100 residency visas to be granted to Samoan citizens, and 650 visas for the other Pacific nations.

But Immigration Minister Michael Wood said, over the next two years, the quota would be increased to make up for two years of no visas being granted.

Over the next two years, he said 5900 visa spaces would be open to citizens of the five islands covered by the Pacific Access Resident Visa and Samoa Quota Resident Visa.

READ MORE:

* Renewed hope for migrant fighting to change the ‘ableist’ system

* Dawn raids on overstayers still happening, despite Government apology to Pasifika

* In pictures: Pasifika Festival underway in Auckland after two-year cancellation



He said welcoming more residents from the Pacific would help fill skill shortages and boost the economy.

“It recognises the historical relationship between New Zealand and Pacific, and we are thrilled to see these categories opening again to our Pacific neighbours,” he said.

Zeprina Fale, an adviser at the Manukau charity Pacific Settlement Services, said the restart of the Pacific Access ballots was exciting news for people who have been trying to move to live with their families already in Aotearoa.

​But she said this process had not operated well pre-pandemic and Immigration NZ should make simple changes so that more people can fulfil the requirements to get these visas.

To be eligible, the main applicant from each family must have a job offer in New Zealand.

Fale said it could be difficult for people to find a job offer in the short time they had after being pulled from the ballot. She said the rush to lock down a job offer meant people often ended up in position ill-suited to their skills and interests.

“Once you are told you have been picked from the ballot, you should be given a six-month working visa to find a good job,” she said.

“If they are given a short-term visa to get some experience and do some work, it would work much better.”

She said the process was currently seeing many people relying on friends or family to quickly provide a job offer, or bus companies – which have been facing worker shortages in Auckland and Wellington.

Wood said the application process was moving online, unless applicants were based in Kiribati or Tuvalu where Internet access is difficult.

Fale said many applicants in the other Pacific islands also faced Internet access issues or did not hold credit cards to make the online payments. She said the option to make paper-based applications should not be taken from other citizens.