Skilled migrant resident and parent visas to reopen

Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced the skilled migrant and parent residency visas will re-open.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood is announcing changes to make it easier for skilled migrants to gain residency.

As well as re-opening the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) visa, Wood announced that the residency pathway for parents would also re-open.

“Re-starting the parent category is the right thing to do, and will see New Zealand become an even more attractive destination for high skilled migrants looking to resettle long term, knowing they can do so with their families,” he said.

He said 2500 parents of New Zealand residents would be eligible to gain residency through the parent category visa each year.

Residency through the Skilled Migrant Category was halted during Covid-19 border closures. Wood said it would restart next month under the old criteria, while consultation on changing the settings started.

He expected Cabinet would review proposed changes to the category early next year, to be actioned mid-2023.

Over the past year, the Government has implementing major changes to the immigration system – as part of a programme ministers have called “the rebalance”.

It introduced a straight-to-residency “green list”, to attract workers trained in specific areas such as medicine and engineering. It also opened the door to wealthy immigrants, offering residency visas to those on incomes three-times the median wage.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Michael Wood speaks to migrant communities, advocates and immigration advisors in Mount Roskill

Wood said the proposed changes to the Skilled Migrant Category, to go out for public consultation this year, would focus on offering residency to people with qualifications who did not meet the criteria of high wages or the “green list”.

The category would operate on a six-point system, with applicants needing six points to be considered for a residency visa.

The proposed changes would see workers with a PhD qualify immediately.

“The proposed changes will also see a faster route to residence for very highly skilled migrants, such as university lecturers or scientists who hold a PhD,” Wood said.

A master’s degree would give applicants five points, of the six points required to qualify. Other post-graduate qualifications would earn four points, and a Bachelor’s degree would earn three points.

STUFF Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash has announced a new visa for investor migrants.

“Other professionals such as teachers and registered tradespeople will have a clear route if they work for a period in New Zealand.”

The skilled migrant residency visas were available to people with a job offer in New Zealand.

The Green Party immediately slammed the proposal. Immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez said it “puts a price on family reunification”.

“I don’t think anyone that comes here to work expects to be told that their parents’ right to come here to join their family will be determined by their salary,” he said in a statement.

