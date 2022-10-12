The door reopens to highly-educated migrants, but who's missing out?

Immigration Minister Michael Wood made an announcement about changes to residency visa criteria.

The skilled migrant residency visa would restart from November he said, opening up under its old rules. But the system would change eventually.

By mid-2023, new rules would be in place to decide who was eligible for the skilled migrant residencies, he said.

He wanted to do away with the complicated points system currently in place, which gives greater weight to visa applications from people who tick certain boxes around language proficiency, work experience, qualifications and age.

The new scoring system will judge only qualifications, time spent working in New Zealand and professional registration. There would be a total of six points required to apply for a skilled migrant residency. Wood said there would be no cap on how many visas could be granted.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced the skilled migrant and parent residency visas will re-open.

The visas were available to people with a job or offer in New Zealand.

Pushed on how many visas would be granted, he said “it would actually be a relatively small number”. He agreed about 20,000 visas “felt about right”.

“We are shifting away from very, very high volumes of people on temporary visas – being paid often very low rates – to a greater number of people who have permanent pathways to settle and contribute,” he said.

“These people are not going to be a cost to New Zealand. These people are going to help to build the country.”

As well as re-opening the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) visa, Wood announced that the residency pathway for parents would also re-open.

“Re-starting the parent category is the right thing to do, and will see New Zealand become an even more attractive destination for high skilled migrants looking to resettle long term,” he said.

The Government would more than double the number of Parent Resident Visas, from 1000 to 2500, and lower the income threshold to be eligible. The new threshold would be 1.5 times the median wage for one parent, increasing to triple the median wage for four parents.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Michael Wood speaks to migrant communities, advocates and immigration advisors in Mount Roskill

The Green Party immediately slammed the proposal. Immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez said it “puts a price on family reunification”.

“I don’t think anyone that comes here to work expects to be told that their parents’ right to come here to join their family will be determined by their salary,” he said in a statement.

But Wood defended the income thresholds.

He said the Government had to limit the number of residencies being granted to older people, in order to ensure the health and welfare systems were not burdened.

“While the decision to move to New Zealand and settle here creates no automatic right or obligation for other family members to be able to move here and settle, a well managed parent category is important.”

Jen Mueller, who chairs the Licenced Immigration Adviser Association, said Wood’s announcement was great news for “high earning migrants”.

“But it leaves out a large number of skilled trades that are not professionally registered,” he said.

Chefs and many tradespeople would not be covered by these changes and would continue having to apply for short-term working visas.

He said the proposed focus on tertiary level qualifications would be a major boost for universities.

SUPPLIED Jens Mueller, MNZM, is the chair of the Licenced Immigration Adviser Association.

The proposed changes would see workers with a PhD qualify immediately.

A master’s degree would give applicants five points, of the six points required to qualify. The last point could be gained by working one year in a relevant job in New Zealand.

Other post-graduate qualifications would earn four points, and a Bachelor’s degree would earn three points.

“Effectively, this is a one-year path to residency for master’s students. For PhDs, it’s immediate. It rewards people for studying. Studying in New Zealand is expensive for international students, so this creates value while they study and then as they contribute later on. It’s a good system,” he said.

Residency through the Skilled Migrant Category was halted during Covid-19 border closures. Wood said it would restart next month under the old criteria, while consultation on changing the settings started.

He expected Cabinet would review proposed changes to the category early next year, to be actioned mid-2023.

National Party immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford questioned why it took so long to re-open the skilled migrant category.

“While the Government failed to take action, the skilled workers we needed continued to snub New Zealand for other countries,” she said.

Over the past year, the Government has been implementing major changes to the immigration system – as part of a programme ministers have called “the rebalance”.

It introduced a straight-to-residency “green list”, to attract workers trained in specific areas such as medicine and engineering. It also opened the door to wealthy immigrants, offering residency visas to those on incomes three-times the median wage.

Wood said the proposed changes to the Skilled Migrant Category focused on offering residency to people with qualifications who did not meet the criteria of high wages or the “green list”.