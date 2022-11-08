Auckland man to be deported after sexually abusing nieces

The man was sent to prison for two years and two months for indecently assaulting his nieces. (File photo)

A man who sexually abused his nieces a year after being granted a resident visa will be deported.

The Auckland man, who was not named in a recently released decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, arrived in New Zealand from Tonga in 1999 and was granted a resident visa in July 2005.

A year after obtaining his visa, he began to indecently assault two of his nieces.

He was later imprisoned for two years and two months on three counts of an indecent act on a young person under 12 years old and one count of an indecent act on a female aged 12 to 16.

After being granted his resident visa, he also committed a series of driving offences, including driving while disqualified and driving with excess breath alcohol.

In 2010, he was sentenced to nine months’ supervision and four months’ community detention and was disqualified from driving for 13 months.

The man applied for a permanent resident visa in May 2011, despite being ineligible because of his prior offending.

On his application form, he ticked “no” to the question asking if he had been convicted of any offence in any country.

Immigration New Zealand, unaware of the man's convictions and liability for deportation, immediately granted the visa.

The man was then issued a deportation notice in 2021. It said he was liable for deportation for non-disclosure of nine criminal offences in his application for a permanent resident visa.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The man committed numerous driving offences, causing him to eventually become disqualified from driving. (File photo)

The man appealed the deportation notice to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal. At the hearing, his Auckland-based lawyer, Stewart Dalley, told the tribunal his client did not know that false information was provided to Immigration New Zealand.

He said he did not understand written English and the forms were completed by his wife.

He also said there was no family or support for him in Tonga and he would have “nowhere to live, no food, and would not see his children”.

The man said he understood his sexual offending had caused “a great deal of pain” and after his release from prison, he and his partner saw the mother of the victims.

The mother hugged him and they talked for a short while. She said they had moved away from Auckland.

RNZ/Newsroom The Detail podcast explores how a proposed law change would shake up the court system for cases of sexual violence. (Video first published in July 2020.)

In response, counsel for the immigration minister said the man's failure to inform Immigration New Zealand of his previous convictions in his application “and his offending (in particular, the sexual offences) are a repudiation of the values and standards that New Zealand residents are expected to uphold”.

They said the man did not have contact with his four younger children. His three older children and siblings in New Zealand could visit him in Tonga.

The tribunal acknowledged that if deported to Tonga, the man would likely suffer from separation from his oldest children and his partner.

However, it said allowing the man’s appeal “would seriously undermine the integrity of the immigration system”.

“Immigration New Zealand depends on applicants to provide reliable and accurate evidence. His non-disclosure and his series of offences indicate a disregard for the law.

“His drink-driving offences were a danger to the public, and his sexual offences were committed against young children.”

The tribunal declined the appeal, ruling the man must either leave New Zealand within three months or be deported.

Sexual violence: where to get help