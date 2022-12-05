Last-minute change of heart sees immigration minister delay major partner visa policy

Immigration Minister Michael Wood is delaying a change to the eligibility criteria for partner work visas.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood has had second thoughts about whether to stop automatically issuing work visas to partners of work visa holders.

In May, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi unveiled the “immigration rebalance”, they announced a significant winding back of partner work visas. The change was scheduled to kick in from the beginning of this month.

Five days after the new rules were expected to have started, Wood issued a statement saying he would delay the change until April.

He said he had heard concerns about how the policy would affect “vulnerable individuals”, and had asked for more policy work to be done.

Wood said he would announce the fate of partner work visas in February.

Since May, there has been ongoing criticism of the policy from migrant rights advocates, immigration advisors and the Opposition.

National Party immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford​ said removing the work rights of partners of migrant workers was “the single biggest handbrake on getting skilled migrants to the country”.

She said it would also have other potential consequences, putting those partners at greater risk of domestic violence and removing their right to access free public healthcare.

“When the rest of the world is welcoming skilled migrants with open arms, rolling out the red carpet and giving them every possible opportunity to work and access healthcare, we are doing the exact opposite.

“The minister needs to ditch this policy. It is a bad policy. He can’t just delay it.”

Under the new policy, each member of a family would need to independently qualify for a work visa to be able to work and access public healthcare.

Partners of work visa holders would be automatically eligible for visitor visas only.

Across the country, industries from hospitality to engineering have complained of a shortage of workers limiting productivity and driving up wages.

The Reserve Bank has highlighted worker shortages as one of the country’s major economic challenges, which have fuelled inflation due to wage inflation and supply shortages increasing the price of goods.

Immigration advisors said the policy of stopping giving partners of work visa holders the right to work had immediately discouraged thousands of families from moving to New Zealand.

Licenced advisor Katy Armstrong said that, going by pre-pandemic immigration figures, she would have expected more than double the number of people to be moving to the country this year.

She said would-be migrants had decided to look elsewhere when she told them that their partners wouldn’t be able to work in New Zealand or access healthcare.

“The damage has been done,” she said.

“We can tell them that they have another window, a reprieve until April, but immigration plans aren’t made like that.

“People will already be looking elsewhere. It’s just so silly, this policy was clearly misguided and was always going to be pulled.”

In May, Faafoi said the “rebalance” was about focusing on attracting more high-skilled and high-earning immigrants.

He said New Zealand had become too reliant on immigrants to fill low-skilled jobs, and that people on partner work visas were often filling low-skilled labour roles.

During her post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, Ardern referred questions about this decision to Wood.

Stuff has asked him why the decision to delay the partner work visa change was made this week, and not before December.