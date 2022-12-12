By the numbers: What the latest immigration changes mean

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says changes to the immigration settings, to give residency to nurses, teachers and more tradespeople, show the Government is responding to staffing shortages.

The Government is moving to open up New Zealand to more immigration, after initially declining to put professions such as nursing on the “green list” fast-track to residency.

In May, it launched its ‘Immigration Rebalance’ – an overhaul of the immigration system, which then minister Kris Faafoi said would set the way for immigration in the post-pandemic age.

He said New Zealand needed to stop relying on immigrants to fill low-paid jobs, and introduced a new system which had multiple pathways for highly paid workers or very highly education people to quickly gain residency.

In-demand but worse paid professions, such as nursing, teaching and many trades, were on a work-to-residency pathway where people had to work in those jobs for a few years before getting residency. Whereas specialist doctors could gain residency immediately.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the latest immigration changes.

13 jobs – By March, 13 professions will have been added to the green list. That means that if anyone working in those 13 professions will be able to get residency when they move to New Zealand.

The list includes: trades such as gas fitting and drain laying, teaching, halal slaughterers, and most health workers.

97 – before Monday’s announcement there were 97 professions listed on the green list. However, many of the roles were very specific – such as “anaesthetist”. Monday’s announcement made some of that simpler, by simply saying all doctors were covered – rather than specific specialisations.

4500 nurses – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the Government’s timing of this announcement, saying the change to welcome more nurses had not been delayed.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” she said.

“Since March, over 4500 internationally qualified nurses have applied for registration with the Nursing Council.”

11% – despite nurses looking to move to New Zealand, there the health worker shortages have not been plugged. In November, the Ministry of Health estimated 11% of health sector roles were unfilled.

One in four – shortages for midwifery have been particularly severe. In July, more than one in four midwifery positions were vacant. Midwives were not on the green list in March, but were added to it during Monday’s announcement.

670 drivers (at least) – Thousands of bus trips are being cancelled each week, as the country doesn’t have enough bus drivers to keep public transport running to the timetables. In Auckland alone, the council estimates it’s 500 bus drivers short. Wellington is 120 drivers short. Then there’s Canterbury, Otago, Hawke’s Bay, and Waikato as well.

On Monday, the Government said it would start a time limited residence pathway for bus and truck drivers.

15,100 New Zealand citizens left the country in the year ended October 2022.

But, 11,000 non-New Zealand citizens arrived during the same year.