Delays at Immigration New Zealand almost cost man Christmas with Kiwi family

Delays in the processing of tourist visas meant Maya Phiri almost missed Christmas with his family in New Zealand.

A British resident of Malawian descent almost missed Christmas with his family in New Zealand due to delays in the processing of visitor visa applications.

Paul Phiri,​ along with his wife and two children, were expecting to arrive in Auckland from Basingstoke, England, on December 16.

His wife and two children are British citizens. Phiri however, is a British resident, and a citizen of Malawi.

Immigration New Zealand permits visa-free travel for passport holders of 60 countries and territories provided they hold a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZETA).

READ MORE:

* Happier holidays: light at the end of the tunnel for some migrants, darkness for others

* 'Like we don't exist': Stress continues for visa holders denied residency

* Eight years on a work visa: The long 'waiting game' for residence



Malawi is not currently on this list, meaning Phiri had to apply for a visitor visa.

“I applied for the visa on November 3, and on the website at the time, it said processing of my application would take 13 working days,” Phiri said.

“I thought I was totally fine because we didn’t have to travel until later. But then two weeks went by, and then three, and I still hadn't received anything.”

Supplied Paul and his family were due to travel to New Zealand on December 16 for a three-week family visit.

Phiri said he checked the website again, and was “shocked” to see the wait-time had increased from 13 working days to 55.

“There was also a note saying we're still going through visa applications from August, and those applications would take priority.

“At this point, I then called the immigration customer service line, and was told they were dealing with a backlog, and I unfortunately just had to wait.”

The rest of his family had already been cleared to travel, and Phiri said he began to worry about his wife having to make the 23-hour journey without him.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Phiri’s brother-in-law Rory O'Sullivan (pictured on the left) had made plans and booked activities for the family to do over Christmas.

“I was trying to picture my wife, lugging suitcases and luggage through Heathrow to Dubai, and then Dubai to Auckland, with a seven-year-old and a one-year-old.

“I wouldn’t put that amount of stress and worry on my worst enemy.”

Phiri said it “wound him up” to think about others from a non-visa-waiver country, who found themselves caught up in the backlog, and would likely be missing out on spending the holiday’s with family in New Zealand.

“My family were able to pull out their British passports and get their NZETA approved rather quickly.

“But because I'm not a British citizen, I have to go through a different set of rules. It was just unfair how long the process was taking.”

Phiri said all hope was lost, when his brother-in-law Rory O'Sullivan​ got involved. He began lobbying on Phiri’s behalf, sending a two-page letter to the Immigration Minister, Michael Wood.

“We all felt a bit powerless. We knew his visa was stuck in the system and there was such a backlog. We just hoped it would come through.

“His visa was eventually approved about eight hours before they were due to fly.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Christmas visit was the first time the family had been together for nearly four years. An earlier trip was postponed due to the pandemic.

Sarah Clifford​, Immigration New Zealand’s acting general manager border and visa operations, said there was a “significant surge” of visa applications during the time Phiri applied, which meant some applications took longer to process.

“The length of time taken to process Mr Phiri’s visa is not a refection of his country of origin. Since visitor visa applications opened on July 31, 2022, we have received more than 143,000 applications. Of those, more than 104,000 applications have been approved, and approximately 28,000 are currently being processed.

“Mr Phiri contacted us in December to escalate his application as he had already pre-booked flights with his family. Although the request was declined, we were able to process Mr Phiri’s visa in time for him to travel with his family.”

Clifford said INZ was working hard to improve processing times and ensure applicants have a good customer experience.