Immigration delays result in two-month visa wait for woman stuck in Tahiti

Philippe Lemonnier and Hira Siddiqui have been living together in Tahiti since January 2019.

What was meant to be a short stay in New Zealand before jetting off to Hawaii, has turned into a two-month nightmare for married couple Philippe Lemonnier​ and Hira Siddiqui​.

Siddiqui has been living out of her suitcase in Tahiti, unable to join her husband in New Zealand, because the visitor visa she applied for in November took two months to be approved.

Lemonnier said: “My wife and I are relocating from Tahiti to Hawaii in February for a job opportunity, and we both needed to attend an in-person visa interview with a United States consulate general.

“There is no US embassy in Tahiti, and the closest consulate office is in New Zealand.”

The couple scheduled their visa interview for January 18, and were due to fly from Tahiti to Auckland for their appointment on January 17.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) permits visa-free travel for passport holders of 60 countries and territories provided they hold a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZETA).

Lemonnier is a French citizen, and was cleared to travel after receiving his NZeTA. Siddiqui however, is a resident of Tahiti, and a citizen of Pakistan.

Supplied The couple planned to leave Auckland for Hawaii on January 29.

As Pakistan is currently not on this list, the couple applied for a visitor visa for Siddiqui on November 26.

“At the time we applied, the website said processing of applications would take 20 working days. We thought we had given enough time before our flight,” Lemonnier said.

“We began making arrangements to stay in Auckland for a week, and then we would be moving on to Hawaii.

“We terminated the lease on our apartment, and we ended our mobile subscriptions.”

However, the duo became worried after a month went by without receiving any news.

Supplied After a month of not hearing anything, the couple called immigration on December 26 and were told they were on holiday until January 9, Lemonnier said.

After making numerous calls to the immigration customer service line, they were advised Siddiqui had to undergo a national security check (NSC) before being cleared to travel to New Zealand.

So arrived the day of departure, and Siddiqui’s visa still had not been approved.

Lemonnier said: ”That’s when we really started to stress. We decided because I had my NZeTA, I would have to leave my wife behind to travel to Auckland.

“She would stay in Tahiti with my father, and we would reschedule another visa appointment for her. It was heartbreaking leaving my wife behind, but we had no choice.”

Siddiqui said she had been “camping” at her fathers-in-law’s house for weeks, living out of her suitcase, when she received word her visa had been approved on January 25 – hours after Stuff contacted INZ for comment, and two months after the date she first applied.

She said: “It has been a stressful and nerve-wracking experience. This process took longer than we would have been in the country.

“The only thing I had on me was my suitcase with a few clothes. I also missed Philippe’s birthday last weekend, which is upsetting.”

Nicola Hogg​, general manager border and visa operations at Immigration New Zealand, said: “We can confirm we received a visitor visa application for Mrs Siddiqui on November 26, and we received her NSC back today [January 25].

“A decision has now been made on Mrs Siddiqui’s application, and this has been communicated to her.”

Hogg said NSCs may be required for a range of reasons, and the time it takes to complete a NSC varies depending on the applicant and their circumstances.

“We do acknowledge some NSCs are taking longer than usual to process due to the high number being requested during this time, and I apologise for the impact this is having on our customers.”