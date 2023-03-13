Ukrainian family living in uncertainty in NZ, with special visas to expire

Olha Turska, 69, and Andrii Mishchenko, 63. They arrived in New Zealand in April 2022.

A Ukrainian couple who fled their war-torn homeland and found sanctuary in Aotearoa are pleading with the New Zealand Government to let them stay.

Andrii Mishchenko​ and Olha Turska​ arrived in New Zealand in April 2022 on the two-year special Ukraine visa.

The area surrounding their hometown of Sloviansk in Donbas​ was involved in intense fighting, with Russian forces unleashing attacks. They are now staying with their daughter in Auckland.

But their temporary visas will expire next year and they are scared they will be made to return.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood recently announced the Government would extend the timeframe to apply for the Special Ukraine Visa by a year, until March 15, 2024.

However, the Government has remained tight-lipped on whether those who have arrived in the country since 2022 will be offered the option to permanently resettle in New Zealand, or will be sent back once their two-year visas expire.

“It's not good to be living with this uncertainty. It's very unsettling,” Mishchenko said.

“We have travelled halfway across the world. We have no house, job or even town to return to. All the infrastructure in our area has been destroyed.”

The 63-year-old said he was heavily involved in humanitarian efforts during the early days of the full-scale invasion.

Returning to Ukraine while the war is ongoing, holding a strong pro-Ukrainian position, would be a “death sentence” should the Russian forces be able to occupy the region again, he said.

Supplied The pair are from Eastern Ukraine, which has been the location of conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian fighters for eight years.

Olha Turska said the pair have been living in a constant state of stress and anxiety.

“We feel almost abandoned, like puppies somebody took off the street. They’re saying ‘here is some food and shelter, but I might kick you out.’“

Kate Turska​, the couple’s daughter and Mahi For Ukraine founder – ​who also acted as a translator when Stuff visited – said there needed to be some kind of certainty for people on temporary visas.

It was especially important when “many have half-ruined cities and no homes to return to”, she said.

Supplied Kate Turska has been living in New Zealand for 17 years. She is the founder of Mahi for Ukraine an NZ based organisation which advocates for Ukrainians.

“Forcing Ukrainians who are already in the state of trauma and stress to remain in this uncertainty without knowing what will happen at the end of their visa term, nor being able to plan their future, is unacceptable.

“We remain hopeful public officials will commence working on this as soon as possible and it isn't left to the last minute, where people are forced to continue living with this uncertainty, wondering what awaits them,” she said.

A spokesperson for Minister Wood said the Government recognised the impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the efforts of Aotearoa’s Ukrainian community to support their family members.

“The current visa pathway reflects that which was requested by the Ukrainian community and many of these individuals are likely to want to return home once it is safe to do so.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Ukrainian New Zealander Yuliia Pogorniats speaks about the impact of one year of war in her homeland on herself, her family and her friends.

“We understand that it is important to provide visa holders certainty as soon as possible. Officials will provide additional advice on the future of the policy for the Minister’s consideration later in the year.

“In the meantime, individuals can explore the existing residency pathways.”

Four thousand visas were offered to the parents and wider family members of Ukraine Kiwis in the weeks after Russia invaded in February 2022.

As of March 7 this year, 608 people had arrived in New Zealand on the visa and 1366 visas had been granted.