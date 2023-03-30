Engineer unable to feed his family after being duped by immigration scammers

An Indian national was left unable to feed his family after paying half his monthly salary to scammers posing as Immigration New Zealand.

Ganga Dharan​ who lives in the south Indian city of Bengaluru​, was contacted on WhatsApp in October by a person claiming to be a New Zealand immigration adviser.

​”They promised me a work visa and asked me to send my CV to their email address,” Dharan said.

The scammer used a New Zealand phone number on WhatsApp and an email address with a false New Zealand Government domain name.

In an email seen by Stuff, the scammer asked Dharan to send his visa application form and pay a visa processing fee of 18,200 Indian rupees – roughly $356.95 New Zealand dollars.

“It was half my monthly salary, but I was feeling hopeful,” Dharan said.

“A lot of people are supporting their families in India by working abroad because there are better job opportunities.”

Dharan was then sent an email with a PDF document saying his visa had been approved.

“I am pleased to tell you we have approved your application for a New Zealand work visa as Quality Supervisor. Your work visa allows you to work in any legal occupation for any employer in any location in New Zealand,” the document, seen by Stuff, said.

The document had a black fern logo with the words ‘New Zealand Immigration’ on the top left, with Dharan’s passport image on the top right.

Ganga Dharan/Supplied The email advising Dharan his visa had been approved.

It named Auckland immigration adviser and Immigration Trust chief executive Simon Park​ as the sender, including his old business address.

The document also had a typo marked out in pen in the body of the text.

“This is when I got suspicious. I emailed Simon directly who confirmed the document was fake,” Dharan said.

“I was sad because I live a hard life. I was left unable to feed my family and I had to loan money to recover what I lost.”

Stuff used the email address and phone number the scammer used to communicate with Dharan to seek comment, but did not receive a response.

Supplied Simon Park is the chief executive of Immigration Trust based in central Auckland.

Park, a licenced immigration adviser, said over the past year, seven people had contacted him from India asking him to verify whether phoney visas issued under his name were valid.

He suspected there was more than one person involved in the scam and said he was “upset” people are abusing his credibility for the sake of money.

Immigration New Zealand’s general manager of verification and compliance Richard Owen said INZ was aware of allegations regarding this particular scam and had referred it to the Immigration Advisers Authority.

“The document provided does not look like a work visa issued by INZ. The typo in the letter is just one of the signs that it is a fraudulent visa. Any correspondence between INZ and an applicant would come from a “@MBIE.govt.nz” email address,” Owen said.

The email Dharan received came from a “migrantgovt.nz” address. Domain names ending in .nz can be bought by anyone, but .govt.nz domain names are only available to bona fide central or local government bodies.

“As part of the Accredited Employer Work Visa, all visa applications are made through Enhanced Immigration Online,” Owens said.

“Once applicants submit their visa applications, a number of checks take place before the application is considered by an immigration officer.”

Owen said immigration advisers did not have the authority to issue visas and visas could only be granted by Immigration New Zealand.

Anyone who was a victim of a visa scam was encouraged to report it to their local law enforcement agencies or the country where the scam occurred.