Man deported after indecent act in front of 13-year-old boy
A man who touched himself in front of a 13-year-old boy five years after being granted a resident’s visa has been deported.
The 39-year-old man, who was not named in a recently released decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, first visited in New Zealand from Fiji between September 2005 and July 2006 on visitor permits.
He married a New Zealand citizen in 2008 and became a New Zealand resident in August the following year.
Five years after being granted residency, the man was convicted and sentenced for the offence of doing an indecent act with intent to insult.
In March 2014, the man was driving and pulled up alongside a 13-year-old boy. He asked the boy for directions to a local park, according to police summary of facts.
The boy got into the passenger seat, and the man drove to the park without the boy giving any directions. The man parked the car, and started playing pornographic videos to the boy.
The boy asked to be dropped back to the location where he was picked up, but the man asked him the directions to another park.
After parking his car, the man offered the boy $20 and a meal at McDonald's if the boy would masturbate himself while the man watched. The boy refused.
The man then began masturbating.
The boy tried to leave the car. The man told him to stay, and dropped the boy off at the local town centre.
In September 2014, the man was convicted and sentenced to two years’ intensive supervision, which was completed in September 2016.
The man was issued a deportation notice in 2021, which he appealed. He said at the hearing he now knows he made a mistake with his offending, and “feels bad about it”.
The man also had five other offences listed on his conviction history report from police: common assault, three offences of indecent assault on a 17-year-old male and a further offence of indecent assault on a male over 16.
During the appeal hearing, the man told the tribunal he was most worried about the impact on his mother and his 15-year-old son, should he return to Fiji.
He said his son would be “depressed and sad” about him leaving, which might affect his schooling, and it was unlikely his son would be able to visit Fiji frequently because of the expense.
Counsel for the immigration minister said the man’s offending was serious, a “deliberate attempt to prey on a young individual”.
The tribunal recognised the man's deportation would cause “much distress for him, his son, his sister and his mother”.
However, the tribunal ruled he should be deported, but would be able to apply for a temporary visa to re-enter New Zealand to visit his son.
Sexual violence: where to get help
- Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.
- Victim Support 0800 842 846.
- Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.
- The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.
- Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
- Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).
- If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.
- If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.