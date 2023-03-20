Man deported after indecent act in front of 13-year-old boy

A man who touched himself in front of a 13-year-old boy has been deported.

A man who touched himself in front of a 13-year-old boy five years after being granted a resident’s visa has been deported. ​

The 39-year-old man, who was not named in a recently released decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, first visited in New Zealand from Fiji between September 2005 and July 2006 on visitor permits. ​

He married a New Zealand citizen in 2008 and became a New Zealand resident in August the following year.

Five years after being granted residency, the man was convicted and sentenced for the offence of doing an indecent act with intent to insult.

In March 2014, the man was driving and pulled up alongside a 13-year-old boy. He asked the boy for directions to a local park, according to police summary of facts.

The boy got into the passenger seat, and the man drove to the park without the boy giving any directions. The man parked the car, and started playing pornographic videos to the boy.

The boy asked to be dropped back to the location where he was picked up, but the man asked him the directions to another park.

After parking his car, the man offered the boy $20 and a meal at McDonald's if the boy would masturbate himself while the man watched. The boy refused.

123rf The boy asked to be dropped back to the same location, but the man asked him the directions to another park.

The man then began masturbating.

The boy tried to leave the car. The man told him to stay, and dropped the boy off at the local town centre.

In September 2014, the man was convicted and sentenced to two years’ intensive supervision, which was completed in September 2016.

The man was issued a deportation notice in 2021, which he appealed. He said at the hearing he now knows he made a mistake with his offending, and “feels bad about it”.​

Kathryn George/Stuff The man appealed his deportation liability notice to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

The man also had five other offences​ listed on his conviction history report from police: common assault, three offences of indecent assault on a 17-year-old male and a further offence of indecent assault on a male over 16.

During the appeal hearing, the man told the tribunal he was most worried about the impact on his mother and his 15-year-old son, should he return to Fiji.

He said his son would be “depressed and sad” about him leaving, which might affect his schooling, and it was unlikely his son would be able to visit Fiji frequently because of the expense.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Immigration minister Michael Wood talks refugees.

Counsel for the immigration minister said the man’s offending was serious, a “deliberate attempt to prey on a young individual”.

The tribunal recognised the man's deportation would cause “much distress for him, his son, his sister and his mother”.

However, the tribunal ruled he should be deported, but would be able to apply for a temporary visa to re-enter New Zealand to visit his son.

