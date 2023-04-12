Online girlfriend can't apply for visa as 'remote' relationship doesn't fit rules

A New Zealand resident with a girlfriend living in South Africa is upset about being ineligible to apply for a partnership-based visa because they haven’t lived together. (File photo)

A New Zealand resident in a long-distance relationship with a woman living in South Africa says he is feeling “everything from frustration to depression” about being ineligible to apply for a partnership-based visa.

Hendrik Esterhuysen​ has lived in New Zealand for the last seven years since he moved from South Africa. He has recently "reacquainted" himself with his old friend Chaney Coetzee​ online, and they are now in a romantic partnership.

“We’ve officially been together since December, but we’ve had a crush on each other since 2008. We used to joke if we got to a certain age and weren’t married, we would get together, and funnily enough, that actually did happen.”

Esterhuysen now wants to bring Coetzee to New Zealand on a Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa, but can't, because they’ve never lived together.

To be eligible for a partnership-based visa, applicants must provide Immigration New Zealand with evidence they’ve been living together with their partner in a “genuine and stable relationship”.

Esterhuysen said: “Although our romantic partnership has begun remotely, the end goal is for her [Coetzee] to permanently resettle in New Zealand with me, and enter the workforce. However, she has to use the correct visa type when applying, and our options are very limited.”

Because Coetzee had been unsuccessful in securing a work visa, Esterhuysen said the other option was for him to fly back and forth from South Africa periodically, “but this can take years”.

“I’ve paid $6K for return flights to South Africa in April just to start building some evidence of living together,” he said.

“If this doesn’t work, the third option is for me to pack up my life, and move back to South Africa to live with her, before applying for a partnership-based visa.”

Esterhuysen said this would be the last resort because he wants to stay in New Zealand.

“I came to Auckland on a visitor visa at the age of 24 with nothing but two bags. I’m now 30, and I run my own IT team in Wellington. This is where I want to be.

“But, on the other hand, my heart is constantly aching for someone I can literally wake up to.”

Lukas Sousa,​ a licensed immigration adviser, said those in long-distance relationships with people based overseas usually struggled to obtain partnership-based work visas.

“Frustrations regarding the living together requirement have definitely increased,” he said.

“We’re hearing more cases of people building amazing relationships online, and not being able to bring them here on partnership visas because of that living together aspect.”

Richard Owen​, Immigration New Zealand general manager, said immigration defines a partner – for the purpose of a visa reliant on that relationship – as a person who is legally married, in a civil union, or in a de facto relationship in a genuine and stable partnership with their supporting partner.

“There is no minimum time for living together for temporary partnership-based visas. However, it is important the immigration officer is satisfied the couple are genuinely living together, or have lived together, and the partnership is stable and likely to endure.”

Owen said there are other options for people seeking to join a partner in New Zealand but who have not lived with that partner or who cannot demonstrate the partnership is stable.

“They can apply for a different visa including a culturally arranged marriage visitor visa, or a general visitor visa, depending on their circumstances.”