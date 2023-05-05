Kiwi Sudanese community calls for visas for families stuck in warzone

Members of the Sudanese community in New Zealand rally to raise awareness about the situation in Sudan on April 29. Several say they have family still in Khartoum with no means to escape.

Aotearoa’s Sudanese community is pleading with the New Zealand Government to offer an immigration pathway for their families trapped in the warzone.

Fighting erupted in the east African country on April 15 after weeks of tension between the army and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces.

Most of the fighting is occurring in the capital, Khartoum. It has been reported more than 500 people have been killed and thousands injured in three weeks of fighting.

According to latest figures from the 2018 Census, the total Sudanese population in New Zealand is 231.

READ MORE:

* Coca-Cola and Pepsi supplies threatened by Sudan war

* Russian mercenaries closely linked with Sudan's warring generals

* Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day; civilian deaths reach 97



Several members of Aotearoa’s Sudanese community say they have family members still in Khartoum with no means to escape.

Waikato-based doctor Ala Farah​ missed two weeks of work following news of the conflict and has missed sleep trying to get through to family members stuck in Khartoum.

“​I’ve had to play a significant role in making sure my family have been able to get to safer cities, but unfortunately, some of them are still in the capital in the middle of chaos.”

She said those hoping to cross the border into neighbouring Egypt were facing a five-day journey, when prior to the conflict, this would be a 2.5 hour flight.

“My uncles have no access to cash or funds, they can’t pay for a bus ticket to get out of Khartoum.

“They’re staying behind to look after elderly members and young children who cannot make the trip.

Supplied Dr Ala Farah speaking at a ‘Stand with Sudan’ rally in Auckland’s Aotea Square on April 29. Another rally is planned for May 14 at Britomart.

“Our families are sheltering in their homes with no access to power, clean water and limited food. They don’t even have access to cash flow, as the central bank is damaged.”

She said those who immigrated to New Zealand or were born here were struggling with being unable to help their families, and it was “frustrating, scary and terrifying”.

“We’ve been rallying together in Aotearoa as a diaspora with the goal to raise awareness and start those conversations about creating an immigration pathway for our stranded families overseas.”

Sudanese Society secretary Musaab Bashir​ was in Sudan only two months ago, where he connected with his cousins.

Supplied Musaab Bashir was born in New Zealand but “strongly” resonates with his Sudanese culture. He said the conflict in Sudan was a “real shock” to those in Khartoum.

Those cousins are now fearing for their lives as bullets and bombshells rain outside their home, he said.

The Orewa resident asked for urgent humanitarian aid.

Multidisciplinary creative and Flat Bush local Leena Kheir​ said the community was feeling “sad and overwhelmed” but also hopeful about getting more help on the ground.

“All we’re requesting is a sense of equity and equality in the response to humanitarian crises,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the ministry was “gravely concerned” about the conflict in Sudan.

Supplied Leena Kheir says the Sudanese community is hopeful of getting more help.

It continued to call for an end to the violence, the protection of civilians and non-combatants and a resumption of dialogue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

“We will continue to monitor levels of humanitarian need and assess options for potential New Zealand support.”

Immigration policy manager Sam Foley​ said New Zealand took its international humanitarian responsibilities “seriously” and was committed to working with international partners to support refugees.

“New Zealand contributes to international efforts to support people displaced through war through our Refugee Quota ... as well as through our contributions to international peacekeeping and disarmament and to funding humanitarian aid through the United Nations and NGOs.

“Further requests for specific changes to visa settings in relation to international situations are considered on a case-by-case basis by the minister of immigration, and are likely to be subject to Cabinet decisions.”

As of May 3, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has not provided any advice regarding a specific immigration pathway for people in Sudan.