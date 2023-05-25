Government 'cherry-picking' visa pathways as Sudanese community pleas go ignored

Green Party MP Ricardo Menéndez March questions Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on the government's response to the conflict in Sudan.

The last memory Dr Ala Farah​​ has of her 22-year-old nephew living in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, is a video he sent saying “goodbye,” days later she learnt he had died from a gunshot wound.

Farah, based in the Waikato, had hoped to secure safe passage to New Zealand for her nephew but due to the lengthy immigration process it could not be done, and many others are stuck with little hope.

The NZ Sudanese community is calling on the Government to offer emergency visas, similar to those offered to Ukrainians, to those fleeing civil unrest in the east African country.

Since conflict erupted in April between the military and paramilitary forces, 500 people have been killed, including Farah’s nephew, and thousands injured.

The Government launched the Special Ukraine Visa in March 2022, giving close relatives of Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents the chance to escape war in Ukraine.

Expressions of Interest, for the Special Ukraine Visa, tended to be processed within five working days with the majority of applications processed within 15 working days, Immigration New Zealand said.

Supplied Dr Ala Farah speaking at a ‘Stand with Sudan’ rally in Auckland’s Aotea Square on April 29. Another event is planned for May 28 at Auckland’s Yala Lounge.

But the government has said those looking to flee Sudan must enter using the Refugee Quota Programme, which takes between 6 to 12 months to be processed.

Farah​​ has been lobbying officials for a special visa pathway for those near the conflict.

She said those hoping to cross the border into neighbouring Egypt were facing a five-day journey by car. Prior to the conflict, the trip would be a 2.5 hour flight.

”My husband's aunt died from a heart attack en route to the Egyptian border because the journey was so stressful.”

Ala Farrah/Supplied Members of the Sudanese community in New Zealand rally to raise awareness about the situation in Sudan on May 14 at Auckland’s Britomart.

Farah said colleagues on the ground had said there were girls coming forward who had been raped by home invaders, adding another layer of fear.

“I have an aunt and two cousins in their twenties who were trying to escape to Egypt, and for us to tell them to go ahead was absolutely terrifying, knowing en route, they might be exposed to something as dire as sexual assault.”

She said this was an “ongoing and distressing” situation for the Sudanese community.

The community had been advised to go through the Refugee Quota Programme, but this wasn’t a viable option because of the length of the process, Farah said.

“It’s also not on par with what was offered to Ukrainians.”

A spokesperson for the Minister said it takes roughly 6–12 months from the time of the interview to assess and decide cases referred to Immigration New Zealand by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as part of the Refugee Quota Programme.

The proportion of places in the quota programme allocated to the Middle East and Africa had increased from 15% to 20% respectively, along with the number of emergency and urgent resettlement places.

Caitalin Abubaker/Supplied West Auckland gym owner Caitalin Abubaker at the Britomart rally on May 14. She is urging the government to implement a temporary emergency visa scheme to get family members in Sudan to safety.

But Farah said with the amount of time applications take to process, it just wasn't “good enough”.

She said members in the community had contacted the Minister of Immigration and relayed their concerns but haven’t heard back.

West Auckland gym owner Caitalin Abubaker​ cried for an hour after talking to her sister-in-law in Sudan who told her she was no longer scared of the guns and bombs, but of the militia home invasions.

“I could sense the increase in desperation and fear,” Abubaker said.

She said the community is “pleading” for the government to urgently get their families to New Zealand in order to save lives.

Phil Smith/RNZ Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March said government needed to take a more “equitable approach” to supporting those whose homelands were facing war.

Ricardo Menéndez March​ Green Party spokesperson for immigration, accused the government of “cherry-picking” which conflicts to support.

“We’ve had special category visas designed before ... whether it was the Afghan evacuees or for Ukrainians, so there are ways of creating specific pathways for family reunification.”

He said government needed to take a more “equitable approach”.

“Government has a choice to hear those calls and make changes to the immigration system or to actively ignore them.”

Immigration Minister Michael Wood​ in an email to Stuff said New Zealand is sympathetic to the plight of people in Sudan but the primary way Aotearoa provided support for international refugee crises is through the Refugee Quota.

He said New Zealand is a small country and there were limitations on how many people it could support.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Immigration Minister Michael Wood said he would continue to monitor the situation in Sudan closely, including whether any immigration options are needed such as additional support through the refugee quota.

“We provided a special pathway for Afghans who assisted the New Zealand Defence Force or New Zealand Aid Programme in Afghanistan to recognise their contribution to New Zealand. . . This was a unique policy that reflected New Zealand had a special obligation to assist this group of people.

“Ukraine was a unique situation given the size and scale of the conflict, and the fact that the UNHCR was unable to refer people to New Zealand through our refugee quota, and so there were no existing pathways for Ukrainian refugees.”