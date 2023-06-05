No plan B: Ukrainian refugees in NZ call for clarity on visa scheme

Andrii Mishchenko and Olha Turska escaped Ukraine’s war torn Donbas region in 2022, moving to New Zealand under the Ukraine Special Visa scheme to join their daughter, Kate.

Under the visa scheme, Ukrainian refugees with family in New Zealand are allowed to live in New Zealand for two years from their arrival date – meaning the couple could find themselves without a home in less than a year.

Kate Turska, who has lived in New Zealand since 2006, said with the clock ticking on her parents' immigration status, they were left with dwindling options.

“That plan B doesn’t really exist ... Ukraine is not an option simply because even if our house is still there, the whole town has been bombed, it doesn’t have heating, electricity or water ... it’s a ghost town,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Government to provide another $5.3m for Ukraine conflict, extends Defence Force deployment

* Mahi for Ukraine calls for the Holodomor to be recognised as genocide

* Government 'cherry-picking' visa pathways as Sudanese community pleas go ignored



With just under a year until their visas expired, Andrii said uncertainty was looming.

“Even if the war was to end tomorrow there is not going to be a liveable situation in Donbas for a few years to come.”

Olha, who was studying hard to learn English, said their uncertain future added stress to the trauma of being forced to flee their home nation.

Although the couple would like to settle in New Zealand, they were unable to look forward to the future without any certainty from the New Zealand Government, they said.

“When they take their time and not commit to anything, we’re sitting here hoping, putting all our eggs in one basket,” Andrii said.

Without any indication of a pathway to settlement, Ukrainian refugees in New Zealand were missing out on the chance to find a future elsewhere, with countries like Australia and Canada’s special Ukraine visa policies coming to a close, Kate said.

Trajectory Media/Supplied Andrii Mishchenko and Olha Turska escaped Ukraineâs war torn Donbas region to move to New Zealand under the Ukraine Special Visa scheme in April 2022.

Kate, who is the founder of the Mahi for Ukraine advocacy group, said she had met with Immigration Minister Michael Wood on May 25.

The minister suggested the Government was interested in extending the visa scheme or establishing pathways for Ukrainian refugees to permanently settle in New Zealand. However, he would not guarantee any meaningful movement on the issue prior to this year’s General Election, she said.

“There is a huge sense of urgency now because if we can’t come up with something before the election it means these people, my parents included, by this time next year there visas will start expiring.”

“The bottom line is at least commit that you’re doing it, and then work through the detail,” Kate said.