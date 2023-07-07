Asylum seekers live on $40/week, sleep at bus stops in long wait for refugee status

The treatment of asylum seekers has worsened under the Labour Government, and pleas for change are falling on deaf ears. (First published in May 2020)

Many asylum seekers are living on $40 a week from a charity, with some sleeping in bus stops as they wait for a decision about their immigration status.

People claiming asylum in Aotearoa can expect a 500-day wait to become refugees, with some people having to wait up to six years.

“If we were to shut our doors today, they would be homeless with no food,” Christina Lane​, a support worker for the Asylum Seekers Support Trust (ASST), said of her clients.

The charity relies on donations to help about 400 asylum seekers across the country, including those who had been detained in detention facilities.

Lane said clients are regularly referred by Immigration New Zealand, but the government agency refuses to provide funding for their care.

“We had 92 new clients in May, and they’re given nothing unless it's through us. With such limited resources, it's very difficult to do anything,” she said.

Lane said some clients had slept in bus stops because they had nowhere else to go, and despite Immigration NZ saying the process could take 500 days, some had waited five or six years for legal refugee recognition.

ASST provides a roof over heads of asylum seekers ineligible for social housing at their Auckland hostel which has a capacity of 16.

An asylum seeker is a person who has left their country and is seeking protection from persecution or human rights violations in another country, but hasn’t yet been legally recognised as a refugee.

ASST provides a roof over heads of asylum seekers ineligible for social housing at its Auckland hostel, which has a capacity of 16.

The trust also provides 170 food boxes and $40 each week to clients without a stable income. Social workers are also employed to help clients navigate the visa process.

Immigration said asylum seekers waiting for the outcome of their refugee claims can apply for a work visa, and those living at the hostel might also be eligible for a living allowance of $225 per week.

Yet out of the 16 asylum seekers residing at the Auckland hostel, nine are without visas and do not receive immigration allowances, Lane said.

They instead are solely reliant on the $40 a week provided by the trust – a situation that has left some clients “horrendously traumatised”.

“We have 16 beds in the hostel, mostly filled with people who don't have visas. They have no way to pay for anything they need, and are confined to the hostel every day with no sense of purpose,” Lane said.

“I wish we could give them more than $40, but we just don't have the funds to do that. It's just a very broken system.”

Dawit Arshak​, ASST general manager, described the situation as “sending your child to kindy, and not paying for the kindergarten”.

Dawit Arshak, General Manager of the Asylum Seekers Support Trust.

Last year Stuff spoke to an asylum seeker living at the Auckland hostel who said they would still be homeless without the support of the charity.

The person, who Stuff agreed not to name, because they are seeking asylum, had been sleeping on friends’ couches for more than a year before a hostel bed became available.

They have been in New Zealand for 11 years and sought refugee status for six of those years.

As of July 5, they are still living at the hostel and waiting for an asylum work visa.

According to a University of Auckland study led by professor Jay Marlowe,​ the “inequality of services accessible to refugee subgroups” had been noted across the sector.

The report found the first five years were pivotal for refugee success and there was “little question” asylum seekers should be supported while their legal right for refugee recognition was under review.

(File photo)

Fiona Whiteridge​, general manager refugee and migrant services at Immigration NZ, said in an email the agency did not have statistics on how many asylum seekers had been referred to the ASST because there was “no formal referral process”.

“When asylum seekers claim asylum, we provide them with information on a variety of support services,” she said.

Whiteridge said while there are “a few” reasons why claims may take more than 500 days to process, it is “extremely rare” for a claim to take five or six years.

“If a claimant states it has taken that long to process, it may be due to the claimant lodging multiple claims or appeals during that time.”

Whiteridge said INZ is not currently funded to provide financial support to the ASST.

“However, the government is investigating options to provide better support for asylum seekers and convention refugees,” she said.