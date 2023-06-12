Hazara family dedicated to uplifting fellow refugees in Aotearoa

After escaping persecution and violence in their home country, a Pakistani family has dedicated themselves to uplifting fellow refugees in Aotearoa.

Changezi Liaquat, his daughter Madiha and his two sons, escaped Pakistan in 2013 after their lives were endangered as Hazara muslims.

The Hazara people are a mostly Shiite Muslim ethnic minority, who have historically been marginalised and suffered violence in majority Sunni Muslim countries including Pakistan.

In 2013, increasing violence and killings of Hazara in Pakistan forced Changezi to flee the country with his daughter and two sons.

After a treacherous journey that spanned Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, Changezi and his family were granted entry to New Zealand, arriving in the country in October 2018 and settling in Hamilton.

In New Zealand and overseas, Madiha said she often felt frustrated with the negative perception and stereotypes associated with refugees.

When starting their new lives in Hamilton, both Changezi and Mediha pledged that they would work to challenge these negative perceptions.

After working for Red Cross New Zealand and as a teacher aide, Changezi moved on to become an interpreter for the Refugee Orientation Centre Trust, of which he is now the Executive Director.

“Day and night I’m working with former refugees, helping them with their settlement process, from the road rules classes, from the basic computer classes, from the gardening, all those issues.

“I’m able to make more refugees proud, to give them the sense of belonging ... my dream is to bring some change to their lives and maybe with the Government we can make some policy changes,” Changezi said.

Meanwhile, Madiha has studied law and worked on advisory boards for several organisations that work with refugees. Now, she is in her final year of studies with the dream of working in the international human rights space.

“Refugees are one of the most resilient people because despite what they go through, they always find a way to stand up to it all.

“What the world knows about refugees is completely the opposite, so for me, it has always been really important to take lead and changing the narrative,” Mediha said.

Trajectory Media/Supplied Changezi Liaquat (right) and his daughter Madiha (left) lived under constant threat of attack in Pakistan.

In 2022, Madiha had the opportunity to use her experience in front of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on behalf of all NGOs.

“I really want to be able to use my voice and my privileges to in a way create opportunities or push for change for people in our marginalised communities,” she said.