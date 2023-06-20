Chance to resettle in Timaru like 'Aladdin's lamp' for refugees

After fleeing Syria’s brutal civil war, Hussein Abd Alharoun and Zainab Khaled Fatout have found a new home halfway around the world in Timaru.

Initially escaping Syria to nearby Jordan, Hussein and Zainab and their two children were selected for resettlement in New Zealand, arriving in July 2022 where they were placed in Timaru alongside other Syrians.

With the global number of people forcibly displaced or made stateless approaching 117 million, having his family’s file selected for resettlement felt like being presented with “Aladdin’s lamp”, Hussein said.

“When we got this call, we felt that our lives will change, we will secure our future and the future of our children,” he said.

Recently Hussein and Zainab welcomed their third child into the world, born two months ago in Timaru.

Approaching a year since their arrival, the couple said they were grateful for the peace and freedom that came with living in New Zealand. However, there were aspects of New Zealand life that were difficult to adjust to.

“Mostly the different culture is what we find challenging,” Zainab said.

“We don’t have any family or relatives to visit, so our social life is totally different, we mostly find it lonely,” Hussein said.

Many newly arrived refugees were busy with their own settlement journey, and although they had a community around them the habits, traditions and culture were totally different, Hussein said.

While they were grateful for their new life, they were constantly stressed knowing their parents and relatives continued to face hardship in Syria.

“We’re starting our new life, doing very well and learning English ... but just one phone call to our homeland, and we know that our family there they don’t have, for example, food ... it makes us feel a sense of depression,” Hussein said.

Since arriving, Hussein has begun work in construction while also volunteering at the local refugee orientation centre.

Trajectory Media/Supplied Hussein and Zainab and their two children arrived in New Zealand in July 2022 and were placed in Timaru alongside other Syrians.

It was important that refugees were treated as equals and given the opportunity to prove themselves, he said.

“Give these people a chance, they might be smart and talented people, they have left their own country looking for peace ... they want a chance to show themselves and to show the best they have.”

Hussen said he was grateful for the warmhearted people who had given him and his family this chance during their difficult resettlement.