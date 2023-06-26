Refugees 'praying God will open the door' for disabled sister to enter New Zealand

Pakistani refugees who escaped the persecution of Christians to resettle in New Zealand are now hoping to one day be reunited with their sister.

After initially fleeing to Malaysia, Semina and Joseph Johnson arrived in New Zealand with their three sons in July 2017.

The family has now settled in Hamilton, where Joseph now runs an electronics repair shop and Semina works for New Zealand Red Cross.

Following the violence against Christians in Pakistan, a number of their family members were also forced to flee Pakistan, but many have found themselves without status in Malaysia. Including Semina’s sister, Bonnie, who has lived with a serious medical condition since she was a child.

“When she was 1 and a half years old, she got the fever which is called Typhoid which is affecting her brain.

“She can talk, she can walk, she can eat by herself, but she cannot do hard stuff on her own like go to the washroom, go to take shower and all,” Semina said in season two of No Place Like Home.

Although Semina would like to be reunited with Bonnie, it was difficult for her to be granted entry to live with her in New Zealand due to her medical condition.

“Whenever I talk to her on the phone, she gets excited, and only she used to say ‘I want to come to you, I want to come to you’ but it’s not in my hands.

“I’m just praying that God will open the door for her and give her the favour and ability that New Zealand will accept her and she will have a good life with me,” Semina said.

An Immigration New Zealand spokesperson said they require disabled applicants to show “acceptable standards of health” for residency and temporary visas.

“Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is required to determine whether the applicant is likely to impose significant costs or demands on New Zealand's health services, or special education services; and whether they are able to undertake the work or study on the basis of which they are applying for a visa”

Trajectory Media/Supplied Semina and Joseph Johnson fled persecution of Christians in Pakistan to find a new home in Hamilton.

If an applicant did not meet these health standards, there were several possible outcomes including being granted a medical waiver, or an exception to the criteria. This was all decided on a case-by-case basis, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, refugees coming to New Zealand under the Refugee Quota Programme or the Refugee Quota Family Reunification Category were not required to meet the same threshold as other applicants.

There were only a handful of circumstances which could prevent a refugee from meeting the necessary health requirements, including but not only: requiring dialysis treatment, having severe haemophilia or having a physical, intellectual, cognitive and/or sensory incapacity that requires full time care.