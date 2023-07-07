Immigration Minister considers changes to Ukrainian special visas, possible pathway to residency for war refugees

Immigration Minister Andrew Little​ will take a proposal to Cabinet on the special Ukraine visa, after months of pleas from refugees for a pathway to residency.

But, Little won’t say what the proposal is yet.

Four thousand visas were offered to parents and wider family members of Ukrainan Kiwis in the weeks after Russia invaded in February 2022. The timeframe for visa applications was then extended by a year, until March 15, 2024.

But as the war continues, with Ukraine suffering between 124,500 and 131,000 casualties, the Government has remained tight-lipped on whether Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to permanently resettle in New Zealand.

Kate Turska​ who has lived in New Zealand since 2006, said with the clock ticking on her Ukranian parents' immigration status, they’d been left with limited options.

Her parents were among the first to arrive in New Zealand in April 2022, after the area surrounding their hometown of Sloviansk​ in Donbas​​ was involved in intense fighting, with Russian forces unleashing attacks.

She said there was “a lot of unsettlement and anxiety” over whether they would be sent back to their war-torn homeland once their two-year visas expired.

Supplied Kate Turska has been living in New Zealand for 17 years. She is the founder of Mahi for Ukraine an NZ based organisation which advocates for Ukrainians.

“They’re living with the fear of being kicked out. They want to work in New Zealand and contribute to the society, but they’re being kept in this uncertain, hanging state,” Turska said.

She said there needed to be some kind of certainty for people on temporary visas, even if it was a public announcement committing to creating a pathway for residency.

Her father Andrii Mishchenko​​ told Stuff earlier in the year there was “absolutely no question” about whether they could return.

Trajectory Media/Supplied Andrii Mishchenko (right) and Olha Turska escaped Ukraine’s war torn Donbas region to move to New Zealand under the Ukraine Special Visa scheme in April 2022.

Speaking through Turska, who acted as a translator, he said returning to Ukraine while the war is ongoing, holding a strong pro-Ukrainian position, would be a “death sentence” should Russian forces occupy the region again.

“We have travelled halfway across the world. We have no house, job or even town to return to. All the infrastructure in our area has been destroyed.”

His wife Olha Turska​ said the pair have been living in a constant state of stress and anxiety.

“We feel almost abandoned, like puppies somebody took off the street. They’re saying ‘here is some food and shelter, but I might kick you out.’“

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minster Andrew Little said he is considering the conditions applicable to the special Ukraine visa.

When asked about National's stance on the matter, immigration spokesperson and East Coast Bays MP Erica Stanford​ said her party was supportive of a pathway to residency for Ukrainian refugees, to give certainty over their future here.

“We should be doing everything we can to ensure Ukrainian refugees feel welcome,” she said.

Immigration Minster Andrew Little​ in an email to Stuff said he is, “considering the conditions applicable to the special Ukraine visa and what, if any, further immigration support for Ukraine could look like.”