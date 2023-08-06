No media, or no support: Chinese charity tries to muzzle exploited migrants

The CNSST Foundation, headquartered in this Panmure building, faces criticism for trying to silence exploited migrants.

A charity that has banked millions in government funding - including to advise migrants on their rights - is facing criticism after a senior staff member told exploited migrants the organisation would withdraw support if they kept talking to journalists, in part because media coverage embarrassed the Chinese government.

The CNSST Foundation (formerly the Chinese New Settlers Support Trust) faces criticism from two of its biggest backers, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Migrant advocates were also taken aback by the directive, and one exploited migrant said the foundation’s silence made it harder to hold exploitative employers to account.

The WeChat message was posted in a group for migrant Chinese workers run by CNSST and managed by a licenced immigration consultant.

The message said CNSST had a “consistent no-comment attitude towards the media”, partly because exposing such issues had a “negative effect” on both the New Zealand and Chinese governments. It said employers who were spotlighted would simply choose to liquidate and then emigrate and then “you lost all your money”.

It warned migrants that “the exposure of personal information will cause more unnecessary troubles” and journalists “just want attractive eyeball-sizzling news, however this is hurtful to us”.

It concluded: “I repeat, if you choose the media, we cannot help you!”

One of those exploited workers, Jiang*, who has previously talked to the Stuff about their exploitation, wrote an open letter to express his “deep dismay” about the comment.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff May Moncur said the foundation had made it harder for migrants to receive help.

Jiang said media coverage was essential to expose the flaws in the current immigration system, adding: “We must not cover up the truth in the name of national pride or collective righteousness.”

He said CNSST seemed to be acting as a representative of the Chinese leadership, rather than showing interest in seeking justice for migrants. The foundation “should be the advocate for our voices, not siding with the employers”.

Employment advocate May Moncur, who has worked extensively with exploited Chinese migrant workers, said the message “raises serious questions about the organisation’s commitment to transparency, justice, and democracy”.

She said the foundation had now shut down its WeChat groups, leaving migrants without access to support and information, making them more vulnerable and raising questions about the foundation’s commitment to migrant rights.

Victoria University academic Catherine Churchman, a specialist in Chinese relations, said she was particularly interested in the mention of the Chinese government, which she said seemed “an empty threat”.

She said it appeared the foundation was more concerned about protecting its government funding. “The organisation should not be telling people things like this, or if they are telling people things like this, they should not be getting any government money. People have every right to go to the media about these problems, and should not be dissuaded from it.”

The foundation has been an ongoing recipient of taxpayer dollars.

MSD said it gave CNSST $1.386m in 2021-22, $3.420m in 2022-2023 and had so far committed $1.214m in the 2023-2024 year across a range of programmes, including housing, employment, family violence and food provision.

While it previously funded migrant employment preparation and placement programmes and refugee support, it had no ongoing role with the foundation’s immigration work.

In a statement, MSD’s regional commissioner for Auckland Central-East, Mark Goldsmith, said: “If a service provider was operating in the way you describe, then we would have serious concerns about that. We will be following this up with CNSST.”

MBIE said it had provided $20,000 for workshops on settlement, $110,000 for advising migrants on residence visas, and $50,000 for “increasing awareness and understanding of employment and immigration rights ... through trusted sources of information, different channels and languages”.

It had also funded programmes assisting skilled migrants into work (a contract which ended June 2022), and an information service for new settlers (which ended in September 2021) and a pilot scheme around migrant worker exploitation (ended June 2023).

In a statement, MBIE’s general manager of engagement and experience, Suzanne Boslem, said: “We do not condone their recent messaging to exploited migrant workers. MBIE strongly encourages people to speak up publicly on migrant exploitation and to come forward to report exploitation, whether they wish to do so publicly or in confidence.

“As a recipient of MBIE funding, we may consider the action taken by this recipient to discourage speaking out publicly on migrant exploitation in any future funding or contracting decisions.

“MBIE regularly publicises cases in the media, where survivors of migrant exploitation are willing to do so, in order to demonstrate that we hold employers to account in New Zealand as a deterrent and to encourage those experiencing exploitation to come forward.”

Other government departments to have funded the foundation were the Department of Internal Affairs ($100,000), the Ministry for Women ($22,000 in 2020-21 around Covid-19 recovery initiatives), and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development ($1.179m over two years to provide public housing in Auckland).

The Immigration Advisors Authority said it was not investigating the immigration advisor who ran the group.

When Stuff contacted Jenny Wang, who founded the CNSST 18 years ago and acts as the foundation’s executive director, she acknowledged the message, but said she was in Canada and could not talk, and asked for questions by email.

In reply, she said the foundation had been “working so hard to help” ensure justice for exploited migrant workers, and since March had been working with a group of 155 affected workers. She said the foundation received no specific funding for that work but saw it as a social responsibility. She said the foundation “confirm [we] are committed to supporting these persons in their difficulties in full compliance with New Zealand law and legislations and in the spirit of justice and transparency.”

In regard to the WeChat message, Wang said workers could make a personal choice to talk to media, but the foundation did not facilitate that. She said any statement about the Government was “personal statements and do not represent CNSST as a whole”.

She said the trust had been operating since 1998, helping over 15,000 people each year and providing extensive services to migrants. “I very much understand MSD and MBIE's concerns due to the related misunderstanding, but I also trust that CNSST deserves fairness, recognition, support and credibility after 25 years of committed hard work for our ethnic migrant communities.

“We have done our very best to help these workers over the past six months. We acknowledge those workers who received our support with gratitude, and we respect that others may have different opinions.”

*Name changed to protect identity.