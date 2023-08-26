Ukranians who escaped war for New Zealand will be able to get residency

As the war in Ukraine continues, Ukranians who moved to Aotearoa on temporary visas will be given the opportunity to become permanent residents.

Immigration Minister Andrew Little is set to announce, later on Saturday, that the Government will create a path to residency for Ukranians whose two-year Special Ukraine Visa will soon expire.

The visa was launched in March 2022, a few weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started. Since then, about 1500 people have taken up the visa. But it is only a temporary visa, offering just two years to live and work in New Zealand.

But as the war continues, Little said it was necessary to give Ukranian visa holders the choice to settle permanently in New Zealand.

Kate Turska​, whose parents fled their war-torn homeland and who was also founder of Mahi For Ukraine, said the announcement was a “beacon of hope” for many who had felt anxious about the uncertainty of their future.

Immigration Minister Andrew Little has announced a reisdency pathway from Ukranians in New Zealand.

One of the top concerns among the community was about their future and an inability to plan and settle due to the uncertainty, Turska said.

“My parents have been very anxious for a long period of time around whether they can stay in New Zealand, what their future holds.”

Turska advocated for the pathway to be available and said the community could now “breathe a sigh of relief”.

“The fact that the Government has made that commitment means that they understand the complexities involved in prolonged conflicts like this and where the impact on individuals and families can be long-lasting,” she said.

“We definitely feel that the New Zealand Government has done the right thing by making this announcement and that New Zealand remains committed to our humanitarian values as well.”

As of August 20, about 1510 Special Ukraine Visas had been granted, with about 720 people having travelled to New Zealand on the visa.

Kate Turska, Mahi for Ukraine founder, says the announcement has allowed many in the Ukranian community to breathe a sigh of relief.

About 340 of those remained in the country, while a number of special category visa holders were yet to arrive.

Turska said many had left the country because of the uncertainty of their futures, taking a chance on other countries that provided more certainty.

But while Little was offering residency to visa holders, he also announced that Ukraine Special Visa would stop taking applications from March 15, 2024 – two years after it was launched.

“Special Ukraine Visa holders who are in New Zealand can continue to apply for subsequent temporary visas under the existing policy, as long as they wish to shelter here, or await the outcome of their residence application,” Little said.

For Ukraine visa holders wanting to become permanent residents, there would be a few criteria to meet – but less than the normal residency process. There would be a $1200 residency application fee and a requirement to undergo an identity and character test, but no language or sponsorship requirements.

To be eligible for the Special Ukraine Visa, Ukrainian citizens need to have family living in Aotearoa.

Turska said Mahi for Ukraine would be supporting people applying for residency through fundraising efforts.