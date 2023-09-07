Immigration u-turn over deporting migrant whistleblower with 6-week-old baby

This 2018 video shows the cash handover which is now costing the migrant worker dearly.

A migrant who blew the whistle on alleged exploitation has won a last-minute delay on deportation after a u-turn by Associate Immigration Minister Rachel Brooking.

The Auckland woman, her husband and their six-week-old baby were due to be served a deportation notice on Thursday.

Green Party immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menendez March last week made a final attempt to have the decision overturned, but it was rejected by Brooking’s office.

But after Stuff inquiries on Monday and a fresh approach from Menendez March, Brooking asked the couple’s lawyer, Alastair McClymont, for more documents before making a final decision on whether they could stay in New Zealand.

The couple remain at odds with Immigration New Zealand (INZ), with a compliance officer sending a text message to the husband on Monday after discovering they had moved house without notifying immigration. That message read, in part: “I note [the woman] has gone to stuff once again. It will be disclosed to the media that you two continuously provide false and misleading information to Immigration New Zealand and that you fail to complete basic instructions set upon you.”

The woman featured in a Stuff story in 2018 when she provided a video of her and her husband handing over a $5,000 instalment of a promised $20,000 in return for jobs.

David White/Stuff The woman and her infant child at home in south Auckland this week.

She later gave the same information to INZ, but said she was too afraid to make a formal complaint.

INZ then said the couple had withheld information about the job premium during visa applications, and said they didn’t meet good character requirements. It declined applications for work, student and visitor visas, meaning the couple have been here illegally since November 2020.

An appeal by McClymont to then-Associate Immigration Minister Phil Twyford, in 2022, was declined. When INZ indicated they were preparing to deport the couple, Menendez March sent another appeal to Twyford’s successor, Brooking, but received an email from her office staff saying she wouldn’t get involved.

Menendez March said he approached Brooking personally and formed the impression she had not seen his letter.

He said the couple should be given a character waiver and residency. “They have been here for nine years, they don’t have a lot of connections at home and no support network, and they have contributed to stamping out exploitation by being whistleblowers,” he said.

“A whistleblower should be supported, not punished.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Ricardo Menendez March intervened on the couple’s behalf.

The latest letter from Brooking said she would review the case again because of the arrival of the couple’s baby, as that had not formed part of the original submission to Twyford.

Menendez March said it showed the appeal process was arbitrary “and ministers don’t seem to be on top of each case, which means the office makes most of the decisions”.

McClymont said the Immigration Act allowed for onshore migrants to take their case direct to the minister, but felt civil servants were now filtering those applications before the minister saw them. “It seems that the only way for some migrants to ensure that their rights can be exercised... is by pleading for sympathetic MPs and news media to bring their cases to the minister’s attention.

“What’s particularly galling in this case is the applicant found herself in the position of being an overstayer because she went to the news media to expose an exploitative employer.”

The woman said she had read Stuff’s recent coverage of INZ’s visa regime, in particular allegations by INZ staff they were encouraged, on occasion, to disregard criminal records when processing visas and residency applications.

“What we did it was not a big crime. I see so many criminals here who have residency,” she said. “I don’t know why they can’t give us a second chance? Why?

“I’ve not hidden anything, I am not a criminal. How can I go back?”

In a statement, Brooking told Stuff she received thousands of requests on individual cases and used “designated decision-makers” in some cases, for example, like this one, where a previous request for ministerial intervention had been declined in the past 18 months.

She said the woman’s case had been considered by such a decision-maker, but Menendez March had “alerted me to possible new information that should be considered, which I am now doing. MPs often advocate for constituents, and this is an important part of the system.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Immigration Minister Rachel Brooking.

In a statement, INZ compliance manager David Campbell the immigration agency had taken a “facilitative approach”, that they would not serve a deportation order this week and the couple had the opportunity to “present their circumstances for a grant of a visa” to the minister.

They had until Monday to make their case. If unsuccessful, they would be expected to leave New Zealand in January 2024, Campbell saying “we would like to keep the family unit together and their baby will need a travel document, hence the extended timeframe for them to leave New Zealand”.

On Monday, the husband received a text message signed by an INZ compliance officer saying they had moved house without informing INZ, and they had 48 hours to provide their correct address. It contained the comment about how the woman had talked to Stuff, and added: “Failing to provide me with your home address by the prescribed date and time will deem you as non-compliant and compliance action will be taken. This is your absolute final opportunity.”

The couple admit moving house and not telling INZ to try and avoid deportation.

Campbell said INZ was “aware of the text message you provided to us.... we are taking this incident seriously and it is not in line with how we would expect our people to behave.”

In December, INZ said the couple were ineligible for the migrant exploitation visa as they were here unlawfully. They said applicants were clearly warned of the consequences of providing false or misleading information.

Their guidelines say visas will be declined where a premium has been paid and that information hidden from them.

The ‘premium’ payment

Stuff’s original November 2018 story explained how the couple met Hamilton restaurateurs Janesh Kharbanda and Bhawna Kapila Bhatia at Kharbanda’s former home in Pokeno after the woman had applied for a job in Kharbanda’s Indian restaurant.

The video records them agreeing to pay a total of $20,000 and to pay part of the tax attached to the job, with Kharbanda promising: "I will fix it."

In the video, which Stuff had translated from Punjabi, Kharbanda said he would pay minimum wages and the tax on 32 hours’ work, but the wife must pay tax on eight hours. He says: “Don't worry I will fix everything, including essential visa for your husband as well.”

The husband agrees to return some salary payments to him and to pay $5000 immediately, $10,000 when the wife’s visa is approved, and another $5000 for a three-year work visa.

The assistant manager title was enough for the wife to apply for a Variation of Conditions (VOC) to her work visa, and eventually, apply for residency.

She withdrew that application when she discovered Dhaba on Highway restaurant, at the Mercer rest stop on State Highway 1, had been closed the entire time she was awaiting her visa to work there.

After Stuff’s reporting, she was interviewed by INZ investigators, but said she was too scared to provide witness testimony at any legal hearing. INZ said it had referred the employer to the Labour Inspectorate, but the case was closed when the woman chose not to progress after the money was repaid.

Kharbanda denied any offending and claimed the payments were to buy a restaurant franchise from him.