The Uzbek men lured by the Kiwi dream and left in poverty

Six Uzbek workers are seeking compensation from their employer after finding themselves stranded in New Zealand

For the 15 men from Uzbekistan, it seemed like a dream: an offer of $28 an hour to work in New Zealand.

The average salary in the former Soviet republic is a dollar an hour.

The men didn’t know each other, but all came from Angren, a small, economically-depressed industrial city to the east of the country, and had some association with an Uzbek living in Auckland, Shehzod ‘Shaun’ Nozirov, who owned gibstopping company Zero Max Line.

One saw Nozirov as a brother.

Nozirov even persuaded one of the men to sell his house and all his belongings to come to New Zealand.

None of the men spoke English, and none had experience in gibstopping - one had been a police officer, another a student - but all were granted visas as part of the under-fire Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme, which Immigration staff have told Stuff is “completely f.....”.

Nosirov was granted 15 job tokens under the scheme to bring the men in as “gib fixer assistants”.

Documents shared with Stuff showed Immigration officers noting the men’s lack of qualifications and that Nosirov didn’t require any experience.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Shukurjon Kuchkorov, Diyorbek Komilboev, Ibrat Khatamov, Abdullaev Nuriddin, Sirojiddin Usmanov and Asliddin Jumanov are stuck in New Zealand with no income and no prospects.

The dream came with some catches: seven of the men say Nosirov asked for a $US10,000 ‘bond’ (about $NZ17,000) and between $US2500 and $US3500 (about $NZ4200 to $NZ5900) in fees for arranging their visas. It’s not legal to ask for payment ‘premiums’ to secure jobs.

When they arrived, the men say they were also told they had to pay for their own tools, uniforms (up to $1990 in total), vehicle and Site Safe certificates ($205).

Shortly after arrival, they were presented with letters of variation saying they were only guaranteed 20 hours of work per week (despite their visas clearly stating they must be given 40 hours of work). The men signed but said that as it was in English, they didn’t know what it meant.

The letters range from February to July, which shows Nosirov was still bringing in workers after he had begun cutting hours. The men’s advocate, Steven Westwood, says their visa applications show they were meant to be guaranteed 40 hours of work.

Pay and hours varied wildly, and the men say Nosirov then said he would pay them piece rates instead - $3.50-$4 per square metre of gib they installed. The men say even in Uzbekistan, they would receive better pay.

A series of payslips for one of the men, Sirojiddin Usmanov, shows him being paid as little as $840 a fortnight for just 30 hours of work in that fortnight.

Some returned home, including one family with three children. Others stayed, but protested, and Nosirov told them he had accepted resignations they deny offering.

Speaking through a Russian-speaking translator, one of the men, Ibrat Khatamov, says he was told to work for free for a month to gain experience. He says he paid an extra $2500 for a visa for his family, but has been unable to bring them here.

“I began asking questions after the first month [like] why we weren’t being paid properly, and got a lot of excuses about how we were not working fast enough or doing a good enough job,” Khatamov says. “He kept giving excuses about how difficult it had been with the flooding in Auckland and Hawke’s Bay and Covid. He was aggressive when we asked questions. He said he can’t afford that sort of money and he won’t pay that sort of money.”

Speaking from his home in Angren, one of the men who returned home, Khamidullo Esanaliev, said he had gone back to Uzbekistan on holiday after a couple of months. He said Nosirov had then advised him to sell his home and possessions and return but because he was owed wages, he had decided not to come back. He said Nosirov had charged him a reduced bond, of $2500, which he’d not returned.

“I didn’t think he had bad intentions, to start with,” said Esanaliev. “But I don’t think it was a genuine working relationship, his only intention was to make money by exploiting us.” Once he decided not to come back, he said Nosirov deleted all their conversations on the secure messaging app Telegram.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sirojuddin Usmanov, front, and his wife, Rano Abdurashituvna, back left, are in New Zealand with their three children and have sold their home in Uzbekistan. Usmanov is among a group of seven Uzbeks who claim exploitation, including Asliddin Jumanov, back right.

After the men made an appeal on social media, Westwood, a former Immigration New Zealand officer who speaks some Russian, agreed to represent them pro bono. His approaches to Nosirov were initially responded to by lawyer Daniel Church, who threatened legal action against the men for talking to Stuff.

A letter from the lawyer said Nosirov had a conversation with Kuchkorov and Abdullaev on August 14 that they were resigning and would return home and had confirmed it in identical emails sent by the men a day later which, translated, said “we said we will not work for this company”. Church’s email said Nosirov would rescind their termination notices and they remained employed but “reinstatement [beyond their planned exit of August 28] would clearly be neither reasonable nor practicable”.

Westwood said the company had agreed to mediation, but on the same day, sent letters to some of the men dismissing them immediately without reason under a 90-day trial clause in his contract. Then last Tuesday Nosirov placed the company in liquidation.

Lawyer Church then told Westwood he no longer acted for the company. Westwood says the liquidator, Mohammed Jan, hadn’t known of the men’s employment by Zero Max Line, or their dispute, until he told him. After that, the men were sent letters saying that as the company was liquidating they no longer had jobs.

Zero Max Line had been sub-contracting to a company called Gibset. The company’s owner, Slav Alexeichik, said he’d terminated their relationship as soon as he had heard allegations that the workers were being mistreated.

SUPPLIED Zero Max Line boss Sherzod Nosirov and his wife Nargiza.

Seven of the men remain, plus Sirojiddin Usmanov’s wife, Rano Abdurashituvna, and their three children, paying $1100 a week to rent a Blockhouse Bay house owned by Alistair and Julie Milne. The house is minimally furnished, has peeling wallpaper and a rickety deck. One sleeps on the couch, while one room accommodates four of the men on mattresses on the floor. The family occupy a downstairs one-bed unit. At one stage, the men say, there were 15 people sharing the house, which has just four bedrooms.

Asked if she knew 11 people were living there, Julie Milne said: “Not 11, no. Listen, I really don’t want to have a conversation with a journalist, I don’t know what your targetting, but I don’t want to talk.

“Listen, I lived in that house for 17 years and I lived perfectly well in that house. But I really don’t want to talk to you.”

The men say they have run out of money, cannot find any work and ask questions about how they can pursue justice against Nosirov. Dave Letele’s BBM Foodbank has delivered a food parcel.

They hope someone reading this story will offer them work. “We have arrived here with the hope of living in New Zealand and bringing our families over,” says Khatamov. “We want to stay here, we want to work here and be law-abiding citizens.

“How do you think we are feeling? We have no money, no food, nothing. We want to find work, but we can’t.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The men say they don’t know what they can do next – they have no work and no money. Spokesman Ibrat Khatamov is to the left with his head in his hands.

Westwood, meanwhile, will file a claim with Zero Max Line’s liquidators and possibly pursue an Employment Relations Authority claim, although the liquidation makes that procedurally difficult.

Aware of media interest, Nosirov has refunded some of the bond money. One of the men showed a copy of a wire transfer to a US bank account belonging to his mother which he said was a partial bond refund from Nosirov. Another showed text messages in Uzbek, which translated, said “please cancel the letters written to us and the lawyer”.

Sirojuddin Usmanov, who had sold his house in Uzbekistan to pay Nosirov $21,000 said Nosirov had recently returned $15,000 to them saying he was returning a loan. Usmanov said he believed Nosirov was scared of exposure.

When Stuff phoned Nosirov he repeatedly said: “Please talk to my wife, she will explain everything.”

Norisov’s wife, Nargiza Onarboevna, asked Stuff not to write a story and claimed that their lawyer, Church, would resolve the issue with Westwood. “Until that I don’t think anyone is going to give you from us any comment. Our lawyer is going to sort this out, until then please don’t ask us for any comments.”

Asked if she felt bad about what had happened to the men, she said: “They know what they are doing now, and I know what has happened.”

Both Nosirov and Onarboevna have taken steps to reduce their online presence. Onarboevna has deleted her LinkedIn page and locked her Facebook account.

Church, however, said he did not represent the Nosirovs personally. He said the liquidator had not engaged them to continue representing the company and “any outstanding employment-related claims are now a matter for the liquidator”.

Liquidator Mohamed Jan did not return a call for comment before deadline.

In a statement, Stephanie Greathead, MBIE national manager investigations, said they could not say whether an investigation was taking place but “MBIE is aware of the issues you’ve raised, including allegations of migrant exploitation and the company's recent liquidation”.

MBIE said the liquidator has an “obligation” to advise the Companies Registrar and other agencies, including police, of “any serious offending they identify in the course of liquidating a company”.

Translation assistance: Ilja Kornyshev