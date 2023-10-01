Asylum seeker 'heartbroken', facing Christmas alone after being denied visa to visit family in NZ

With no choice but to submit another visitor visa application, Samuel Davila said this would cost him over $200, and he would also have to pay to translate all his documents from German to English.

An asylum seeker hoping to spend Christmas with his family in New Zealand has had his visitor visa declined because the government suspects he is at risk of overstaying.

The Venezuelan national spent last Christmas in a refugee facility in Germany after fleeing political conflict and humanitarian crises in his home country.

“It was just terrible. I was not able to travel anywhere because I was in the middle of the asylum-seeking process, living with strangers. I was alone, and I missed my family a lot,” Samuel Davila​​ says.

“I have no family in Germany. My father still lives in Venezuela and my mother and sister live in New Zealand. The last time I saw them was in 2018 and since then I’ve spent Christmas abroad alone.”

Immigration New Zealand permits visa-free travel for passport holders of 60 countries and territories, provided they hold a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority.

Venezuela is not currently on this list, meaning Davila had to apply for a visitor visa. He applied in July, planning to travel to Auckland in mid-December for the holidays and to celebrate his 50th birthday.

“Christmas and New Years are very special. When I was younger, everyone in my family would come together. But now we’re spread around the world, and it's very difficult to meet,” Davila said.

“The last time I saw my nephew he was 1-year-old, and now he’s six. I missed his first piano concert and his first swimming competition. I also haven’t seen my 72-year-old mother in four years, and she is getting older.”

Davila says he was hoping this Christmas would be different from the last which was spent alone, but those dreams were dashed when Immigration New Zealand (INZ) declined the application.

Samuel Davila/Supplied The letter sent to Davila said there were no special circumstances that would warrant the visa being granted as an exception and there was no right of appeal.

In the letter sent from INZ and supplied to Stuff, Davila’s visa was declined on the basis his funds were a result of “sudden, large” deposits he hadn’t sufficiently explained, and because he hadn't provided evidence to prove he would return home before his visa expired.

Davila was left “heartbroken” by the decision and said he was not given an opportunity to explain his unique circumstances during the application process.

“I'm still in the midst of the asylum-seeking process in Germany, and I’m being totally supported by the German government,” he said.

“I receive monthly payments to cover rent and personal expenses, which is the reason for the deposits.”

Davila said he is also studying the German language at university, paid for by the government, and has started the process of validating his professional qualifications in the hopes of reentering the telecommunications industry.

“I have no reason to leave Germany. I would be a complete idiot to just throw away this international protection I've been granted and all the support to just move to New Zealand and stay there illegally.”

Samuel Davila/Supplied Samuel Davila (left) with his sister, mother, nephew and brother-in-law Gary Busby.

This isn't the first time Davila has had issues travelling to New Zealand. In 2018, his family was required to pay a $4000 bond to INZ which would be refunded on the condition he left Aotearoa before the visa expired.

“We paid the money and got it back after I left the country. I’ve visited my family three times and have never overstayed,” he said.

“It will break my heart not being able to travel to New Zealand this year. It would mean another Christmas and New Years spent alone because I have no family in Germany.”

His brother-in-law, Gary Busby​,​ said he had offered to sponsor Davila but had heard nothing back from INZ.

Gary Busby/Supplied The last time Davila saw his nephew he was one-year-old, and now he’s six.

He said the family would consider moving overseas if Davila is not able to see them over Christmas.

“We would like to stay here but if his visa keeps being denied, that’s four more citizens out of New Zealand. I mean, even prisoners are allowed to see their family.”

In an email to Stuff, INZ operations director Janine Parsons​ said based on the information provided, Davila had not provided enough evidence on his application to satisfy the Immigration Officer that he was a bona fide applicant intending a temporary stay in New Zealand.

“While we acknowledge he has previously been granted visitor visas to travel to New Zealand, his current circumstances have changed from what they were with previous applications.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Delays in the processing of tourist visas meant Maya Phiri almost missed Christmas with his family in New Zealand.

“Our role as a regulator is to apply relevant immigration instructions to all visa applications, and appropriately weigh and balance the evidence submitted with the application along with the circumstances of the applicant.”

Parsons said an immigration officer can decline an application based on the information provided, and is not required to request further information from an applicant before making a decision.

She said a monetary bond was required in 2017 as INZ believed it was an appropriate measure that could be taken to manage the risk presented at the time.

The family have resorted to lobbying numerous government officials in the hopes of reversing the decision. Davila, in the meantime, is preparing to spend another Christmas in Germany alone.