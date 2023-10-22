'We will fight for our love,' says woman whose fiancé is barred from NZ

All Kimberley Wright wants is to marry her boyfriend and move to a new life with him overseas - but he can’t get into the country for them to exchange vows.

Wright is unable to move to Saudi Arabia without a valid New Zealand marriage certificate - and her fiancé, Ahmed Barnawi, fears he won’t ever be allowed into New Zealand, after being rejected on his last three attempts to come here.

Immigration NZ (INZ) have told the couple they believe the relationship isn’t genuine and Barnawi is likely to overstay - but the couple insist that once their marriage is celebrated, they will leave for a new life in Saudi Arabia.

The couple has been kept mostly apart for the past three years by Covid and immigration issues.

“Love is dying in this day and age, but we will fight for this,” says Wright, who lives in Te Awamutu.

“We’ve both put in so much effort, he could have turned around and said ‘this isn’t going to work’, but he didn’t, and I could have done the same thing. The way we are there for each other, and love each other and [have] been so supportive during ridiculously tough times… we just get it.”

supplied/Stuff Kimberley Wright and her partner Ahmed Barnawi are unable to marry after Immigration NZ refused Barnawi permission to return to New Zealand.

Barnawi is the younger brother of Rayyanah Barnawi, the first female Arab astronaut, and all four siblings studied at Otago University. He first came here to visit his older sisters in 2011 and studied here from 2012 to 2020, leaving one semester short of a completed bachelor’s degree (he’s since finished through remote learning).

Barnawi met Wright when he shifted from Otago to AUT and affections developed. He went home for a break, and she moved to Australia, but he visited her several times before she moved back to New Zealand and they lived together.

Wright says she initially told Barnawi she wouldn’t give a long-distance relationship more than six months, but it has now been much longer than that, as “we believed we had something worth fighting for”.

Covid trapped Barnawi in Saudi Arabia when he had plans to return to finish his degree and become engaged, “knowing this is the right person, this is the person you want for the rest of your life”.

During the resulting border closure, the couple made two requests for special entry visas for Barnawi, with the first denied because INZ said their relationship wasn’t genuine. They provided more evidence of it in their second application, which was also rejected.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF/Waikato Times Kimberley Wright is stuck at home in Te Awamutu while she tries to figure out a way to reunite with Ahmed Barnawi.

Wright then visited him in Saudi Arabia for three months, but got stuck in Dubai when she left to try and extend her visa. But they spent more time together in the US in May when Rayyanah Barnawi went there for her space mission, spending nine days on the International Space Station.

Ahmed Barnawi then secured permission from Saudi authorities for their wedding and a resident’s visa - with their only demand that they marry in New Zealand first.

He secured an electronic travel visa and set off for New Zealand, leaving Riyadh on a flight to Muscat, the capital of Oman. From there, he flew to Doha to connect to a flight to Auckland. He says he was asked questions at Riyadh and Muscat and told he was okay to travel, but at Doha was instructed to speak on the phone to an INZ official.

The official refused his onward travel, saying he was a risk of overstaying. “I stutter a bit, and I was nervous because the flight was coming up [to leave] and the officer wasn’t too happy with that, I think he thought I was maybe too nervous for the questions he was asking,” says Barnawi.

He says he has leased an apartment for the couple, furnished it and is renovating the kitchen. He says he has a good job with a marketing agency, a letter of support from his employer and payslips to prove he has no intent to overstay.

supplied/Stuff Kimberley Wright and her partner Ahmed Barnawi.

In a statement, INZ operations director Janine Parsons said Barnawi had overstayed briefly in 2013, and then again from August 2018 to February 2020. He had a Section 61 application denied in January and left in February.

Barnawi says he was struggling with his mental health after the death of his grandfather, and had taken bad advice from someone who had said they would pursue a new visa for him. He made a Section 61 application in December 2019, was declined in January and left in February. “I know I made a mistake… I’ve tried to turn my life around since that moment. I’ve managed to graduate and work and even start my own business and get engaged. I just want to get married.”

Parsons said while Barnawi was granted an NZeTA, holding such a visa “does not guarantee the holder will be able to travel to or enter New Zealand, and this is clearly outlined on our website”.

Parsons said a note was placed on his file to make an assessment at check-in and when Barnawi was asked about his intentions, he said he had no accommodation but would stay with Wright, and “when asked of his relationship with Ms Wright, he referred to her as a friend and did not reference his relationship with her”. “When asked what he intended to do during his time in New Zealand, Mr Barnawi mentioned he did not have any plans of note while he was here and did not mention any plans to get married.”

Barnawi say he answered all questions truthfully, but admits he didn’t volunteer any of their marriage plans because he wanted to get on the plane and was worried it would leave without him.

Parsons said the border officer denied Barnawi travel because of “the discrepancies surrounding Mr Barnawi’s relationship with Ms Wright that was noted on his previous visa applications, and not being able to demonstrate he was a genuine visitor to New Zealand”.

He was told to apply for a visa and his “circumstances would be reviewed further”. Parsons said Barnawi made a visitor visa application on September 18, but did not say when or if a decision had been made on that application.

Barnawi says the application explained his overstaying, his need to come to New Zealand and evidence their marriage had been given the green light by the Saudis.

He said being told the relationship wasn’t genuine was “very upsetting”.

“We’ve been through a lot, we’ve worked really hard to be together and to be told that about your efforts is very upsetting. Everyone who knows us knows we are genuine.

“It’s going to sound cheesy, but I’ve never felt as much happiness in my life as I do when I am with her.”

Wright said it was “heartbreaking” to hear INZ suggest the relationship wasn’t genuine.

Amnesty International says Saudi Arabia commits multiple human rights abuses, including unfair trials, executions, curtailing free speech, migrant worker exploitation, and forced evictions.

While women have had few rights in Saudi Arabia, Barnawi says that is no longer the case and Wright has opportunities lined up to work on a radio show and start her own catering business. He says his sister’s career shows things have changed, and “Saudi Arabia is a pretty progressive country, and they want to do even more… part of the reason I wanted her [Kimberley] to come here as a visitor at the start was for her to experience it and see if she enjoys it, and she loves it here”.

Wright says she is “very comfortable” with living in Saudi Arabia because “when you start to open your mind and understand and ask questions… you discover what you thought you knew wasn’t true”. She believes there are better financial opportunities there for the couple.

Barnawi says he didn’t want to criticise INZ but hopes they will reconsider his case. “I don’t want to sound bitter because NZ is a second home to me, I love New Zealand. I just want to get this sorted. And I do regret what happened with the overstaying from the bottom of my heart.”