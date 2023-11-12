Successful construction franchise under investigation over exploitation of Filipino workers

A successful construction franchise is under investigation by the Labour Inspectorate, after claims of exploitation by migrant Filipino workers.

At least 15 of the workers have been offered migrant exploitation visas. The carpenters say they signed contracts with CC Workforce Ltd to come to New Zealand - and after quitting their jobs at home and making arrangements to move here, were presented with new contracts which said they owed the company a bond of $7,450.

A text message after they arrived suggested that debt was now $10,000, and most would be deducted from their wages, with the rest due if they quit within three years.

The workers claim they weren’t provided with proper tools, weren’t given travel allowances despite being sent as far afield from Auckland as Hamilton and Matakana, and were sent to work on asbestos removal without training.

A series of text messages sent from the cellphone of CC Workforce’s operations manager berated them, threatening to pass the bond debts to a collection agency if they quit and saying next time the company would hire workers who were “honourable” and “grateful”.

Chief executive of CC Workforce, David Serville, has blamed his former general manager – convicted fraudster Elly Stone – for the affair, and says he’s investigated, repaid the money, apologised and given the workers $250 each as a ‘goodwill gesture’.

“I am deeply upset this situation occurred, and I am trying to mitigate it,” Serville said, saying his company acted the moment they learnt of the issue. “We’ve acted responsibly and diligently.”

Stone says she’s a scapegoat and isn’t to blame.

And David Howe, who is acting as the workers’ advocate, says some of the men remain very unhappy and he believes the company didn’t take heed until he threatened to go to the media.

CC Workforce’s parent organisation, CC Group, is chaired by Simon Bridges, the former National Party leader who is now head of the Auckland Business Chamber and a Stuff podcaster. Bridges was appointed to the CC Group role in May.

Bridges didn’t return calls, but in a text message, deferred comment to Serville.

Elly Stone, who was convicted of mortgage fraud, was the company’s general manager for two years.

‘We were so lucky’

Around 50 tradesmen from Sabu province in the Phillippines were hired by CC Workforce and arrived in early 2023. “We thought we were so lucky that we had found this company who will provide everything for us, including power tools, for free,” said one worker.

Some signed contracts in late 2022, and were presented with the amended paperwork when they had already quit their existing jobs. “We felt we had no choice,” said one worker.

While the original contracts had the stamp of approval of the Philippines Overseas Labour Office, the second contracts didn’t.

They contained a ‘Deed of Acknowledgement’ which said the men owed a total of $7,480, broken down as $750 for the immigration application, legal fees of $1,405, airfares of $3,000, ‘sending agency’ fees of $1,475, ‘sending agency’ miscellaneous costs of $350 and pastoral care of $500. It said all the money must be repaid, except for $1100 which would be forgiven if the employee stayed three years.

Workers say they asked fruitlessly for invoices and proof their one-way Manila-Auckland air tickets cost the $3,000 stated. A search of Air NZ’s website for the same flight at one month’s notice returned a quote of $1,231. One worker said when he asked about the bond he was led to believe he would only be charged anything if he left within three years.

The secondary contracts the men signed were counter-signed on the company’s behalf by general manager Stone, who was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for her role in a $9.2m mortgage scam investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.

The men say they had to wait for work (and wages) after arriving, one saying he was here a month before he had any work. Nine were initially accommodated in a three-bedroom house in Henderson, where they paid $150 per week each - a total of $1440 - with three sleeping in the lounge.

Stuff David Serville dropped out of school at 16 and started his business with a Ministry of Social Development loan.

They said there was no mention of any repayments during their induction, or until a meeting in June when they were told they would have $100 a week taken. They say they were sent to their first job site without power tools - “the manager said ‘are you sure you are real carpenters?’” said one, and were sent away after three days. The company then supplied shared tools from the budget brand Ozito.

They also claim they were sent to work on asbestos removal without training and to distant sites outside Auckland without travel allowances.

Workers shared a series of messages they were sent from a company cellphone, which they thought came from CC Workforce operations manager Harley Berggren.

Multiple messages referred to a worker called ‘Franklin’, whom workers said had quit over refusing to make repayments.

One reads: “You will get your money back after you have honoured your contract. So no more issues like Franklin and Ryan. We sold Franklin debt to the debt collectors and they will eventually take his car. We would prefer to bring grateful-honourable men over here that want to make a future and grateful for the opportunity. We should have been more careful in our selection and will be in future.”

Another began: “Boys, it would’ve been easier if you just paid for your own flights your own visa your own accommodation your own tools your own PPE [personal protective equipment] your own training sets it is much easier for us if you pay for yourself but we know that no one has money in the Philippines…”

Another said ‘Franklin’s’ debt would be sent to international debt collection agencies: “Franklin will be an example... people will chase him till it is all paid”. Another said Franklin “has been sold” to another company.

A call to that number was answered by Berggren, who denied sending the messages. He said it was a shared phone and the messages would have come from Stone. Serville backed that version of events.

Stuff has seen a payslip for one of the men which showed he was paid for 23.5 hours, then had deductions for utilities, rent, bond and towards his travel bond (recorded as “cost to get you here”), bringing his take-home pay after tax down to just $191.63.

Holiday pay is listed as zero. Stuff has seen one message from the company telling workers: “Holiday pay will be on the payslips as of next week.”

When the workers asked for invoices and questioned the total of the bond, the amount due appeared to rise to $10,000, with one message from the company phone reading: “Paying $10,000 is not much to pay mate… paying money back is not much.”

One worker said: “We have had such a bad experience, we doubt we will bring our families.” He added: “We just don’t trust them any more.”

Speaking in general terms about imposing bonds on workers, employment lawyer David Fleming said it wasn’t unlawful for employers to ask for migration costs to be repaid if a worker left within a specified period.

“However, requiring the person to pay more than direct costs actually incurred on their behalf – for example to pay for the notional cost of on-the-job training or a fee to the company for assistance with immigration - would generally be unlawful.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF CC Group chairman Simon Bridges did not respond to calls for comment, directing Stuff to David Serville.

‘Just a commodity’

Serville, the owner and boss of CC Workforce, set up the company as a lawn-mowing business in 1991 and grew it into a network of franchises.

Howe says he first flagged the men’s allegations to Bridges in October, and was told to raise them with company management. Howe then met with the company’s senior management, but didn’t hear from them again. He then texted Bridges, who responded: “Hi David, if you have any issues re CC Group you need to raise them with the management in the first instance”.

Serville said they didn’t engage with Howe because they saw his approach “as a little bit of a grift” after Howe told him he’d spent about $450-worth of time on each man’s case – and said the issues had already been resolved and fixed before Howe made contact.

He said he had researched Howe, who is chief executive of franchise business ShowerFix. When it was put to him that he had rung two of Howe’s franchisees posing as a potential client, to ask about him, he said: “I don’t think that’s useful to the story. I don’t think readers want to know about side issues or whether I did this or that”.

Serville said Stone had been dismissed for bullying and dishonesty on September 1 and the bond issue emerged after her exit. He said the company had “worked diligently to fix the Elly Stone problems”.

However, Serville said he did not know about the workers being unpaid when they first arrived, or the issues with tools, travel or training and said the company had nothing to do with their pastoral care, housing and car purchases.

He said he’d hired Stone, who had been working in labour hire for the Government because “I believe in second chances,” admitting “it is a risky strategy… but we have had some huge success stories… we have changed lives, and I am proud of it.”

Stone, who left the company in September, said she was a scapegoat for the company’s issues.

She said she had quit after a disagreement with another manager, Tapualii Raewyn ‘Tups’ Uitime, who was sentenced to 25 months’ jail in 2020 for defrauding a charity where she worked. Uitime declined comment.

Serville said it was “patently untrue” that Uitime was involved and wsaid the texts were “consistent with having a GM fired for bullying”. But Howe said he found it difficult to believe that Stone was the only staff member who knew of the scheme.

Stone said she had other issues with the worker’s treatment and said there had been no complaints while she was there. “As soon as I left, things have gone wrong,” she said. “They are thinking these people [the migrants] are robbers: they are not.”

Stone said the deductions began after two workers left without repaying bonds. She said the company had done the men a “great favour” by hiring them, and the men had agreed to the contract variations and had an obligation to repay the money.

Stone said the true cost to the company of bringing the men was $5,700, but charges for pastoral care and tools had been wrongly imposed.

But she said the solution was simple: “Easy: don’t deduct the money from these guys. David has eight companies, chalk it up as a loss; as a social entrepreneur he could say ‘I am helping people in need, they are labourers’, I don’t want a bad name.”

Stone said she had discovered the Philippines Overseas Labour Office (POLO) didn’t have the second contract, and had been told by immigrant consultants it was easier that way.

Immigration agent Gerry Quistano denied responsibility for not supplying the second contract to POLO or Immigration NZ. He said his role was only to complete visa applications, which he had done. He said he had advised the company against charging the men for ‘pastoral care’.

“That was one thing I told them not to do, because I was aware it was not allowed… CC Workforce was formally warned by my company,” he said. “I warned them this is not how you treat the workers and when they did not listen, I terminated my agreement with them.”

Stuff understands Donde Guitguit, who owns a Filipino resettlement agency, was involved in the men’s ‘pastoral care’. The men say Guitguit took them to buy cars from a car yard owned by his business partner, Dante Salvador. Stone claimed those cars were bought on four-year finance deals, despite the men only having three-year visas. Neither Guitguit nor Salvador returned calls for comment. Serville said the company had no role in pastoral care.

Howe says he thinks CC Workforce had “behaved disgracefully” and despite the refunds and additional payment could have done more: “A company of this size should know a whole lot better about how to treat people.”

Howe said he was helping 13 workers who have resigned and are awaiting contracts with another company. He intends to pursue Employment Relations Authority claims for some of the men.

He said one, who held an exploitation visa after complaining about the company, had an offer of another job to start in a fortnight, but the company had initially insisted on holding him to one month’s notice. The company then said if he “sacrificed” his holiday leave they would let him go early, before finally relenting.

The manager of the company which has hired the 13 CC Workforce migrants agreed to speak anonymously. He said CC Workforce offered to “sell” the workers to him for $7,500 plus 18 per cent of their first year’s salary. He’d refused, but now they had exploitation visas, would offer them jobs

“It’s the only thing to do in this situation, from a moral perspective… we feel obligated to them”.

He said he had tried unsuccessfully on multiple occasions to discuss the men’s treatment with CC Workforce.

He said the men had arrived at his sites without tools, and told him of missing pay or weeks without work. He said he was told by a CC manager that it had cost them $4,000 to bring the men, and questioned why the men were then asked for $7,450. He said he never wanted to deal with CC Workforce again.

“All they care about is the dollar, the men are just a commodity to them.’’

CC Workforce’s contact with the workers has become more conciliatory since Stone’s exit. One message from a company cellphone read: “Sorry that all these things happened. Everything will be made - big future ahead for you. Thank you for your loyalty and sticking at your work while management has changed. Appreciate all the hard work you do brother. We will be having a BBQ and beers soon as well - lots of good things to come.”

Another text from the same phone says money will be repaid and the workers given payrises to $30 an hour. It claims: “The big bosses were not aware of anything that was happening. There are big changes now Ellie [sic] is gone” while another says “the loyal ones [will get] some kind of reward”.

The men say it took time for the promised refunds to materialise after a letter of apology from the company offering “sincere apologies” and saying they were “wrongly billed”. A second letter, after Stuff’s enquiries, offered the additional $250.

Serville said his company had a good reputation he didn’t want to see damaged. “Write whatever you like, I am of good standing and good reputation.”

But he admitted Stone had “put me in a bad position… I am somehow caught with a bit of sticky stuff on my career”, adding: “essentially I am at fault, because I have hired her, that can’t be denied”.

Stuff has seen letters to 15 workers from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) offering six-month Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas (MEPV), which read in part: “MBIE have assessed your report and, based on the information provided, we are satisfied that it is credible that exploitation may have occurred.”

An Immigration NZ source said the department concerns about CC Workforce’s accreditation, in particular a contractual clause that required migrant workers to repay their own repatriation expenses if they were sacked. The company had been part of INZ’s review of accredited employers, and been placed on a list of companies who had caused concern.

Immigration NZ refused to say how many visas the company had been granted. In a statement, Simon Humphries, Labour Inspectorate head of compliance and enforcement, said they had received four complaints about CC Workforce. Two had been “resolved”, one of which from 2022. One was being assessed, and one being investigated.

“To protect the integrity of our investigations we will not be commenting further on the specifics or people involved in these investigations.”

Serville said he welcomed the investigation, and said it was now unlikely he would continue bringing in overseas labour. He said he would keep trying to make it up to his workers.

“When people feel aggrieved, that takes time to fix,” he said. “Some of it you might not be able to fix... the level of trust they have for us. Some of that damage is done, unfortunately.”