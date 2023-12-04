Migrants left with no work struggle with mountain of debt and no hope of paying it off

Stuff visited four properties and found migrant workers sleeping on mattresses spread across four bedrooms in two of the properties. Stuff has agreed to blur their faces due to safety concerns.

They came to New Zealand with the promise of work, but have been left with a mountain of debt and no hope of ever paying it off.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) have confirmed they’re investigating two houses in South Auckland occupied by several Vietnamese workers employed by former Māori Party candidate Wetex Kang.​

The men say they used a broker in Vietnam to pay around $26,000 USD ($42,640 NZD) for employment agreements but, since arriving, have received “very little” work or pay.

Their employer, Kang, told Stuff this was not a case of “migrant exploitation” but rather “cash flow issues because of the economic downturn”.

He said 17 in total had come to New Zealand from Vietnam, with the first group of workers arriving in June, performing a variety of jobs for him such as car grooming and beekeeping.

“I am aware of the fact that workers pay agents in Vietnam to come here, but I personally have not received any money,” Kang said.

After arriving in New Zealand, the men were placed in houses in Auckland and given furnishings such as duvets and pillows as well as $100 for groceries, he said.

“There are 10 in [one] house and another seven in another house. Those are my workers. . . Their pay starts being calculated from the day after they arrive and in the two weeks that they're waiting for their IRD numbers, we pay them $600 in cash.”

Kang said all the men were receiving work and being paid consistently up until about September, when his businesses ran into “some cash flow issues”.

He said six of them hadn’t been working in about “four or five weeks" but he had contracts coming on December 20.

Emily Ford/Stuff Wetex Kang was the Maori Party's first Asian candidate. He contested the Botany electorate seat in 2017.

“[But] we make sure they have food, they have petrol and their basic needs are being met while we are going out there looking for more contracts for them...They haven't paid me any rent since they stopped working.”

Those who are working are charged $150 for rent each week, he said.

Stuff visited four properties across South and West Auckland and found migrant workers in two of them.

One house in Papatoetoe had at least seven men sleeping on mattresses spread across four bedrooms. Another seven were found in a house in Glen Eden.

The occupants of both properties were sleeping on bare mattresses on the floor with no food in the house and no provisions. No one spoke English.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Both houses Stuff visited had little to no food in the house and no provisions.

One of the men in the Papatoetoe house told Stuff via Google Translate that he was hired by Kang to do “farm work” on a full-time basis but, since arriving in Aoteaorea, has had “very few” jobs.

The Vietnamese man, who Stuff has chosen not to identify due to safety concerns, said he had not been working for weeks and had no money to survive on.

His family back home had taken out more bank loans, so he could buy food and other necessities.

“We have tools but no food and no money to buy food. Our family in Vietnam continues to borrow money. We are very angry and worried about our life.

“We were deceived...We listened to the broker at home [because] they introduced a very beautiful perspective in New Zealand.“

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The men, who did not speak English, used Google Translate to communicate that they had not been working according to their employment contracts.

President of Union Network of Migrants Mandeep Bela​ ​who made the complaint with Immigration authorities on behalf of the men, said accredited employers must be able to offer at least 30 hours of work a week.

“While some have got work, others have received very little or none at all for weeks, which is clearly a breach.”

Kang told Stuff that three months ago, he spent $15,000 of company money to help “19 exploited Vietnamese workers” brought in by two or three companies not owned by him.

“They are not my workers. These workers were living in houses without power and without hot water.”

He said this put the company in a “cash flow difficulty”, but he has since paid his workers their wages owed except for three who he owes a sum total of $6000.

“We still have people waiting for some hours because the company is obviously having a bit of an issue with cash flow.

“Initially I thought I had work, but obviously the economy is slowing down...The important thing is, we've been paying them right up to about four or five weeks ago when I had to [spend] money to help those people and that put us into a situation.”

When asked about the workers' living conditions, Kang said the men had just moved into both properties and the bed bases are in a storage unit in Westgate waiting to be picked up.

Stuff asked MBIE if it is investigating.

In a brief statement, Brett Wilson​, National Manager Compliance and Investigations confirmed they had visited two addresses occupied by the men but declined to comment further “as doing so could compromise the integrity of the investigation and threaten the safety of those concerned”.

“We encourage any person who thinks they could be the victim of immigration fraud or migrant exploitation to call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. This is a confidential and safe way to make a report.”