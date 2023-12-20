Granddad deported from Australia despite leaving New Zealand in the 60s

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his disappointment in the case on Wednesday on his first official trip abroad to Australia as the PM.

After decades of criminal offending, a grandfather has been deported from Australia to New Zealand despite not setting foot in the country he was born in since the 1960s.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his disappointment in the case on Wednesday, from Australia where he was on his first official trip.​

Luxon said he had just had a conversation about the decision with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“I expressed disappointment that it was actually a case,” he said.

“On the surface of it, without me knowing the ins and outs of all the details, it looked like it was actually someone who didn't have strong ties to New Zealand.”

This was after he said the 501 deportations “certainly contributed” to gang problems in New Zealand.

Michael Scott Fear​ was born in New Zealand to Australian parents who moved back across the Tasman when Fear was two-years-old.

The 57-year-old was deported under section 501 of the Australian Migration Act.

The act gives Australian courts the right to deport any foreign citizen sent to jail for 12 months or longer or who fails to meet a "character test".

Fear's deportation was ordered following a criminal conviction in 2021. His appeal at the tribunal was a last-ditch attempt to stay in Australia, the country where his two adult children and grandchildren live.

According to a recently released decision from the Australian Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Fear’s offending began in his teenage years and would carry through to the 2000s when he would steal cars “to support his drug habit”.

Between 1986 and 2021, Fear’s adult criminal record included: the possession, supply, use and cultivation of drugs, theft, destruction or damage to property, assault, offences against police officers, assaults occasioning actual bodily harm, domestic violence, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

One of the most serious offences occurred in 2007, when he pointed a gun at a police detective saying “words similar to ‘get out of my house pig, or I will f...ing kill you,’ ”’.

A 30-hour stand-off with police ensued where police negotiated with Fear, eventually convincing him to surrender, and he was arrested.

Police later discovered the gun was incapable of being fired and Fear later admitted to a psychiatrist that he had been taking methamphetamine “continuously”, for a period of around six months prior to the offences and had not slept “for about three weeks”.

Earlier in 2006, he was convicted of assaulting his former partner.

According to the report, he “approached the victim whilst holding a piece of timber, described as what appeared to be a varnished coffee table leg about 30 centimetres in length and struck [her]”.

“He grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her onto a chair, struck the victim twice to the head with a firearm, he said he would shoot her, and he threw a cup at the victim, causing a laceration to her head.”

Fear told the Tribunal the event “must have happened” but he did not recall it due to being in “psychosis that whole time”.

He was convicted for attacking other former partners in 2015 and 2021.

He also earned two drug convictions in 2021, relating to quantities of non-cannabis drugs at “supply levels”.

“Mr Fear has engaged in frequent and sustained criminal offending for approximately 20 years, the cumulative effect of which the tribunal finds is very serious,” the decision said.

“Amongst other crimes, Mr Fear has engaged in repeated acts of family violence, supplying prohibited drugs, assault and possessing firearms, and has been found guilty of those crimes in Australia.”

In 2008 and 2011, Fear was warned further convictions could result in him being kicked out of Australia. He claimed 2008 was the first time he learnt he wasn’t an Australian citizen.

“Mr Fear acknowledged receipt of these notices and warnings, but continued to commit criminal offences and was convicted by the courts in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021 and sentenced to terms of imprisonment on a number of those occasions.”

While in immigration detention, Fear met with a psychologist who gave evidence that Fear regretted his past offending and was fearful of moving to a country foreign to him.

“[The offending] cost me everything. There is not much else I can say – it’s cost me my family, relationships, freedom, my country,” he told the tribunal.

“I’m sorry for everything, you know, I don’t know how to put it into words.”

During his appeal, Fear referred to reported comments from 2019 made by former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, where she acknowledged some deportation cases were “completely legitimate”, but not those where the deportee had “almost no connection” to New Zealand.

The tribunal found the decision to deport was necessary for the protection of the Australian community, but acknowledged the strength of Fear’s ties to Australia and his health issues, which would “present impediments” to maintaining basic living standards outside of Australia.

"Without elevating the importance of the tribunal's role, it accepts this decision, and those of a similar nature, may have an impact on Australia's relations with New Zealand and may be viewed negatively by the New Zealand Government," the tribunal wrote in its decision.

“However, the Tribunal is satisfied that, as a citizen, Mr Fear would enjoy the same rights and support available to other citizens of New Zealand and would therefore be able to establish himself and maintain basic living standards in the context of what is generally available to other citizens.”

