Hopes for visa exemption after niece becomes too old for NZ adoption

A New Zealand woman has been given the approval to adopt her Ethiopian nieces and nephews, but unless an exemption is made by a government minister one of her relatives will be left out.

'Ms Norman' started the adoption process started three years ago and the oldest sibling is now 20 – too old for adoption. But her brother, 17, and two sisters, aged 15 and 19, can be adopted, the Court of Appeal has said.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia gather in front of their shelters at Hamdeyat Transition Centre near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Sudan on March 24.

On March 22, the court suggested the Attorney-General “may wish to draw this unfortunate result” to the attention of the Minister of Immigration, who could choose to give the oldest sister a visa too.

The woman's barrister Ben Keith told RNZ National's Morning Report programme “the minister can as a matter of discretion allow a person to come as a resident”.

READ MORE:

* Three Ethiopian children get New Zealand adoption but fourth misses out

* Family feud case not resolved by High Court decision

* 'Significant' adoption ruling sees first New Zealand divorced couple allowed to adopt



“The court has said in essence, we would have ordered the adoption of this fourth young person, we don’t believe we have jurisdiction because she's now twenty. But perhaps the Attorney-General and the Minister of Immigration can do the decent thing.”

Keith said the children’s parents have been in the care of other relatives and receiving financial aid from their New Zealand-based aunt since their parents went missing in 2013.

"Circumstances there are pretty desperate,” explained Keith of the war-torn country.

“There’s not much food, there's not much access to education or healthcare... there's a lot of risk to life and limb.”

The siblings told the court that work opportunities and income had disappeared due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The younger children automatically became New Zealand citizens upon adoption.

Despite a lack of education they have hopes of careers, with one wanting to be a doctor, another a social worker and children's rights advocate, and the third wanting to work in art and design.