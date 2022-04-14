Migrant family surviving on food parcels as they can't afford to leave NZ

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announces thousands of migrants on temporary work visas would be fast-tracked for residency after a major immigration policy shift. (First published on September 30.)

A Fijian family moved to New Zealand in hopes of a better life, but are now surviving on food parcels donated by locals.

Justina Dass​ and her husband Jason Prasad, along with their then 3-year-old daughter, moved countries in 2019. The couple has since had a son.

Prasad has a work visa, but lost his job in 2020 during the pandemic, and has struggled to find employment and stable housing since.

Due to failure to secure another job and apply for a variation of conditions to his work visa, they say they are now struggling to make ends meet.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 border closure: Millions spent on attracting migrants

* Immigration NZ 'facilitating abuse' of migrant women who can't leave abusive partners without being deported

* Coronavirus: MSD office shuts in Auckland, tests underway after worker gets sick

* The Detail: Following the visa process at an Immigration New Zealand office



They are not eligible for benefits from Work and Income as they only have temporary visas, and are now living in supportive housing in Auckland’s Epsom.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Justina Dass says the immigration officer has not been in contact for months, leaving her family stuck in New Zealand.

Dass said the family could not afford the $190 to apply for a variation of conditions.

“Where can we get that money from? It is also not easy for us to get an employer who will agree to sponsor,” she said.

“We're just stranded here with two kids. I'm surviving on food parcels every week. That's how we have been managing so far.”

Dass said Immigration NZ had given the family the option to return to Fiji, but because their son was born in New Zealand, he needed a Fijian passport and citizenship before being permitted to live in Fiji – which the family also could not afford.

It will cost $200 for his passport and $281 to apply for citizenship, according to the High Commission of the Republic of Fiji.

She said they had also struggled to obtain documents from the Fijian embassy.

“We couldn’t afford the cost to put in those applications, so INZ said they will help get the Fijian passport and citizenship documents for my son completed, but the immigration officer has not been in contact with us since December 2021, and we have been waiting since August.”

The embassy has since been in contact.

In a statement, Geoff Scott, Immigration NZ’s general manager of verification and compliance, said Prasad had not provided the documentation needed for the ministry to assist the family.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Justina Dass and her family are stuck in supportive housing in Auckland and surviving on food parcels.

Dass said she wanted Immigration NZ to consider how migrants who came to New Zealand for work were treated.

“Even if we go back home, we have nothing. When we came here, we sold everything that we had, and we left for our kid’s future.”

Geoff Scott, general manager verification and compliance at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, said the ministry received an email from Prasad on June 10, 2021, outlining his situation.

That email included the difficulties he had faced finding a job, and his attempts to contact the Fijian embassy to request assistance in travelling back to Fiji.

“To ensure the family had the opportunity to supply the documentation required, we have extended the timeframe to submit the information.

“[We] also outlined what options are available to Mr Prasad, including a repatriation flight back to Fiji scheduled back in December 2021, and offered to assist with the cost of the son’s citizenship documentation and passport.

“During our regular and ongoing engagement with Mr Prasad, he has not provided any of the documentation needed for us to assist him.”

Scott said the ministry was continuing its efforts to assist the family to board a repatriation flight back to Fiji.