Woman who has overstayed in NZ for 16 years granted residence due to family ties

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announces thousands of migrants on temporary work visas would be fast-tracked for residency after a major immigration policy shift. (First published on September 30.)

A woman who has been unlawfully in New Zealand for 16 years has escaped deportation due to her family ties to the country.

Laalaai Toleafoa’s case was laid out in a recently released decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

She came to New Zealand from Samoa as a 19-year-old in 2005, and her visitor visa expired the year after.

“She remained in New Zealand unlawfully from then,” the decision said.

READ MORE:

* Nine-time drink driver dodges deportation again after turning life around

* Forbidden love: Drink-driver can stay because of taboo-breaking relationship

* Woman loses deportation appeal, despite fearing her family will kill her



123RF Laalaai Toleafoa came to New Zealand in 2005 and has been in the country unlawfully since her visitor visa expired in 2006. (File photo)

Toleafoa is now in her mid-30s. She married a New Zealand citizen, who is also originally from Samoa, in 2016, and they have two young children who are also New Zealand citizens.

She is also a stepmother to her husband’s six adult children.

Her lack of a visa means she has not been allowed to work, study or access benefits or subsidised healthcare while in New Zealand.

She is one of about 14,000 people thought to have overstayed their visas and to be in the country illegally.

According to a 2021 Stuff investigation, those from Tonga were most represented in those statistics, with 2498 people thought to be overstaying, followed by those of Samoan nationality at 1549.

Immigration New Zealand issued Toleafoa a deportation liability notice in 2021, which she appealed to the tribunal.

Through her Auckland-based lawyer Henry Hoglund, Toleafoa argued her deportation would separate her from her husband and children, which would have “an adverse effect” on the family.

“Alternatively, if the family were to return to Samoa, the husband would not be able to work as he is currently suffering from a work-related injury. He does not want to return to Samoa as New Zealand is his home.”

Her husband also submitted a letter to the tribunal, saying there was “no future” for the family in Samoa.

“He says [Toleafoa] is a mother with many great gifts and skills and requests the family be able to remain here together in New Zealand.”

In its decision, the tribunal noted Toleafoa had lived in New Zealand for 16 years, “which represents her entire adult life”.

She was an “integral” part of her family and her deportation would mean “significant readjustment” for her husband should he follow her back to Samoa.

The couple would also struggle to provide for their children if made to leave New Zealand, it said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The couple said they had little prospects of providing for their children in Samoa. (File photo)

They currently live in a state house and get by on the husband’s benefit and financial support from his adult children.

The tribunal noted Toleafoa had not provided any explanation for her years of overstaying.

“The long-term unlawful presence of the appellant raises issues of the integrity of the New Zealand immigration system,” it said.

However, Toleafoa’s humanitarian circumstances outweighed those concerns and on balance, it would be “unjust or unduly harsh” for her to be deported, the decision said.

The tribunal ordered Toleafoa be issued a resident visa.