Pakistani man loses deportation appeal after falsely claiming to be gay

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was considering offering help to a broader group of Afghans to reside "elsewhere", the first confirmation it might take more refugees from Afghanistan. (First published September 21, 2021)

A man who falsely claimed he was gay in an attempt to gain refugee status in New Zealand has lost an appeal against deportation.

The man, a Pakistani national, also claimed his former girlfriend’s family wanted to torture and kill him and later, that she had been murdered by the Taliban. Those claims were similarly “not accepted as credible”.

The case of the man, identified only as DH, was outlined in a recently released decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

It heard the man, who is now 33, came to New Zealand in 2016 on a visitor visa. Over the next two-and-a-half years, he submitted three different claims for refugee status. All were declined.

READ MORE:

* Suicidal Malaysian ex-gangster who overstayed for 20 years can remain in NZ

* 'Malicious' ex-girlfriend made false assault complaint to get man deported

* Indian man has refugee appeal dismissed over gay abuse claims



First, the man claimed he was gay and “had fled Pakistan because he had been caught having sex with a male cousin”.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images A man who pretended to be gay so he could get refugee status has lost an appeal against deportation. (File photo)

Sexual relationships between men are illegal in Pakistan and those who are caught can face life in prison, according to the Human Dignity Trust.

However, in a follow-up interview, the man admitted his claim was false.

His next claim said he had “attempted to elope with a woman who was due to marry another man” and was in danger of being tortured and killed by her family.

In his third and final refugee claim, the man said the woman had been killed by the Taliban, which had also threatened his family.

The tribunal said none of DH’s claims relating to the woman – including their relationship, their attempted elopement and her death – were credible.

DH went to the High Court at Auckland and the Court of Appeal in an effort to overturn the decisions, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

He then appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal on humanitarian grounds, saying it would be unjust to deport him as it would split him and his girlfriend, a Filipino nurse in New Zealand on an essential skills work visa, up.

“As she is a Christian, she will not be able to accompany the appellant to Pakistan without exposing herself, and the appellant, to risks of harm as an inter-faith couple,” his Auckland-based lawyer Simon Lamain said.

DH also stood by his claim he was in danger of being tortured and killed by his former girlfriend’s family.

RNZ RNZ’s podcast The Detail looks at the immigration situation, which has been described as a “tide of human misery”.

His fear meant he would be “wholly incapable” of reintegrating back into society in Pakistan and he was at a high risk of suicide or self-harm if deported, Lamain said.

The tribunal acknowledged DH's psychological problems, but said there seemed to be no reason he could not access treatment and medication in Pakistan.

His relationship with his current girlfriend was not a long-term relationship and did not constitute exceptional circumstances, it said.

DH’s appeal was declined.

However, the tribunal gave him a three-month work visa so he and the organisation Refugees as Survivors NZ could organise mental health support for him in Pakistan before he left New Zealand.