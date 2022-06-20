Couple deported to India after man changed name, hiding overseas criminal convictions

Soham Sharma and his wife Medha Batta were ordered to leave New Zealand after it was revealed Sharma had served time in prison under a different name in the UK. (File photo)

A couple has been ordered to leave New Zealand after it was discovered the man racked up sexual convictions under a different name overseas.

Soham Sharma​ and Medha Batta​ met and started a relationship in Britain in 2011, but split when Sharma moved to Scotland in 2012, according to a recently released decision from the New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

While in Scotland, Sharma, under his birth name of Sanjeev Kumar​, was convicted of sexual and fraud offences and jailed for 18 months.

When released, Sharma was deported to India, where he changed his name before he and Batta reunited and married in 2014.

In 2015, the couple moved to New Zealand, settling in Hamilton, with Batta on a student visa and Sharma a visitor visa. In 2017, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) granted the pair residency.

Batta was allegedly unaware of her husband’s previous name, convictions and imprisonment, and Sharma did not disclose these details to INZ.

The Immigration Act states people imprisoned for a period of 12 months or longer within the past 10 years are not eligible to enter New Zealand or obtain a visa.

In 2015, British immigration authorities provided INZ information about the convictions Sharma received under the name Sanjeev Kumar.

When Sharma and Batta tried to re-enter New Zealand in 2018 after visiting family in India, Sharma’s fingerprints were found to match those of Sanjeev Kumar.

INZ launched an investigation into the pair and issued them deportation liability notices.

Sharma maintained Batta was not involved in his deception and wished to stay in New Zealand to provide for herself and their son, who was born in 2019.

He said he did not know where their family would live if they were deported back to India, due to tensions with his family.

“He does not wish to contemplate the possibility of once again having to return to India as a failure. He does not know where he would go in India or how he could support his family there,” the tribunal decision read.

Batta, who initially wanted to split from Sharma after learning about his past, hoped to stay and raise the couple’s child in New Zealand, alone if necessary.

She was a skilled migrant, having completed a diploma in psychology and was studying towards a law degree. She would need to pause her studies and find work to support herself if Sharma was deported without her.

She anticipated “significant” problems within her family if she returned to India.

“Her father does not yet know the truth and once it emerges, her mother will face problems.”

Additionally, dual citizenship is not allowed under Indian law and as their son is a New Zealand citizen, he would not have access to superior levels of education and healthcare available to him in New Zealand.

However, the tribunal found neither Sharma or Batta had exceptional circumstances and declined their appeals.

They had both demonstrated that they were capable of moving and settling into new countries and the tribunal believed they would receive “some degree of support” from extended family while they settle back down in India.

“They have a degree of resilience that will enable them to cope with doing so again in 2022, and the fact is that they have each other to fall back on.”