Kua pare te tuarā o te ratonga tautoko i ngā kaiwhai āhuru mōwai

Tērā tētahi hunga whai aroha e manaaki ana i ngā kaiwhai āhuru, engari e pare ana i ētahi tāngata i tāna wharau koni atu i te wā kotahi i ia marama, he nui nō te hiahia ki āna ratonga, he iti hoki nō āna pūtea.

An Auckland-based charity that cares for asylum seekers says it is turning people away from its hostel unit at least once a month as it battles high demand for its services while running low on funds.

Read this story in English here.

Hei tā te kaihautū ratonga kiritaki ki Asylum Seekers Support Trust (ASST), Freyja Stocker, inātata nei tonoa ai te umanga whiwhi pūtea-kore nei e Hīkina Whakatutuki (INZ) kia whakaruruhau i tētahi tokorua kaiwhai āhuru i wetekina i ngā whare mau.

Freyja Stocker, Asylum Seekers Support Trust (ASST) client services manager, said Immigration New Zealand (INZ) recently asked the non-profit organisation to indefinitely house two asylum seekers who had been released from detention facilities.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand will receive 150 refugees held offshore by Australia, nine years after offer was made

* 'Re-traumatising': Months-long ID delays stop asylum seekers settling in NZ

* Doctors warn of deteriorating health conditions of Manus Island asylum seekers

* Asylum seekers locked up in Auckland prison – New Zealand's own Manus Island



“Kāore i whai pūtea i a INZ kia whakaruruhau i a rāua, ka mutu, i kī katoa tō mātou wharau, ka ō te 16 tāngata, i te waetanga mai a rātou,” tāna kī mai.

“We weren’t given any funding by INZ to care for them, and our hostel, which can only house 16 people, was at full capacity when they called,” she said.

Kua pokea katoatia te tiakitanga kia whakarato atu ki ā rātou kiritaki, koni atu i te 300 ngā kaiwhai āhuru puta noa i te motu, engari kāore hoki rātou mō te pare i a INZ, mō te tūpono kāore he wāhi anō mō ngā kaiwhai āhuru, tā Stocker.

The trust had already been struggling to service its active client base of over 300 asylum seekers nationally, but did not want to turn INZ down, in case the asylum seekers had nowhere else to go, Stocker said.

iStock Ko te Asylum Seekers Support Trust tētahi hunga whai aroha, ā, kāore e whai pūtea tōtika i a Hīkina Whakatutuki INZ. / The Asylum Seekers Support Trust is a charity and is not directly funded by Immigration New Zealand. (File photo)

“I tono mātou i ngā kiritaki kia hūnuku ki tētahi rūma, he tokorua kē ki reira, e ō ai te katoa. Ko te hua, he tokowhā ki tētahi rūma.”

“We asked clients to move into a room with two other people, so we could accommodate. This resulted in four people sharing one room.”

Hei tāna, i matea te tiakitanga kia whāngaihia karioi nei e te kāwanatanga, e whāia tonutia ai ngā toronga.

She said the trust needed to be funded by the government long-term if it was to keep receiving referrals.

Supplied Hei tā Freyja Stocker, kua rite te tiakitanga kia tokomaha haere ngā kiriatki nā te tuwhera mai o ngā pae whenua. / Freyja Stocker said the trust was preparing to receive even more clients now that borders have reopened.

I kī a INZ, kāore i herea te tiakitanga kia whakawātea mai ki tētahi kaiwhai āhuru, ā, ka whakararitea ētahi atu kōwhiringa ina e kore e oti i a rātou.

INZ said the trust was not obliged to take any individual asylum seeker, and alternative arrangements would be investigated if they were unable to.

Ko te kaiwhai āhuru ko tētahi tangata kua wehe i tōna whenua kāinga, e whaiwhai ana i te āhuru i ngā whiunga, i ngā hēnga ā-motika tāngata i tētahi atu whenua, engari kāhore anō kia kīia ōkawa nei, he rerenga ia.

An asylum-seeker is a person who has left their country and is seeking protection from persecution or human rights violations in another country, but hasn’t yet been legally recognised as a refugee.

Hei āpiti hoki ki te whakaruruhau i ngā kaiwhai āhuru tē māraurau nei ki ngā whare ā-pāpori, ka takoha hoki te tiakitanga i ngā mōkī kai utukore, me te $40 i ia wiki ki āna kiritaki kua kore e tau nei te pūtea whiwhi. Kua whakawhiwhi mahi te tiakitanga ki ngā tauwhiro e āwhinatia ai ngā kiritaki kia whakatere i te moana whai kōkota.

Along with providing a roof over heads of asylum seekers ineligible for social housing, the trust also gives free food parcels, and $40 each week to its clients without stable income. Social workers are also employed by the trust to help its clients navigate the visa process.

Hei tā Christina Lame, tētahi kaimahi tautoko i te tiakitanga, e parea ana te umanga nei i ētahi tāngata ināianei koni atu i te wā kotahi i ia marama, ā, kāore i a rātou te pūtea kia tukuna i tua atu i te $40 i ia wiki.

Christina Lame, a support worker at the trust, said the organisation was now turning people away from the hostel at least once a month, and could not afford to dish out more than the $40 each week.

“Kei te whakapau mātou i tō mātou katoa e āwhinatia ai ngā kiritaki me ngā tahua iti rawa atu,” tā Lame.

“We are doing our best to service our clients with a very tiny budget,” Lame said.

Hei tā tētahi tangata e noho ana ki te wharau ki Tāmaki, e kore nei hoki e whakaingoatia e Puna he whai nōna i te āhuru, me kore ake te tautoko a te hunga whai aroha, kua noho kāinga-kore ia.

A person currently living at the Auckland-based hostel who Stuff agreed not to name, because they are seeking asylum, said they would still be homeless without the support of the charity.

Koni atu i te tau kotahi, moe ai ia ki ngā nōhanga a ōna hoa, i mua i te wātea mai o tētahi rūma ki te wharau.

They had been sleeping on the couches of friends for over a year, before a room at the hostel became available.

Adrian Swancar/Supplied E inoi ana a ASST ki te hapori mō te tūpono he nōhanga tā tētahi ina e kī ana te ratonga wharau. / ASST turns to the community in hopes someone has a spare couch when its hostel service is full. (File photo)

Kua 10 tau ia noho nei ki Aotearoa, kua ngana ki te whai i te tūnga rerenga i ngā tau e rima. Kei te tāria tonutia tētahi kōkota mahi ā-āhuru.

They have been in New Zealand for 10 years and have sought refugee status for five of those years. They are still waiting for an asylum work visa.

“E whakawhetai nei au i te tiakitanga. Kāore au i te paku mōhio kua pēhea rātou e taea nei tēnei me ngā pūtea iti,” hei tāna.

“I am grateful for the trust. I don’t know how they have managed to do so much for us with very little,” he said.

Hei tā Greig Young, te kaihautū taupua o ngā Ratonga Rerenga ki INZ: “Mēnā e matea nei te nōhanga e tētahi e whai ana hoki i te āhuru, ka toro atu pea a INZ ki a ASST kia ui mēnā rānei e oti i a rātou te whakaruruhau i te tangata.”

Greig Young, acting general manager of Refugee and Migrant Services at INZ, said: “If an individual who claims asylum requires assistance in finding accommodation, INZ may approach ASST to enquire whether they are able to accommodate the individual.”

Hei tā Young, kāore a ASST i here ki te whakaruruhau i tētahi kaiwhai āhuru, ā, ki te kore e oti i a rātou, ka tirohia ngā kōwhiringa nōhanga kē atu.

Young said there was no obligation on ASST to take any individual asylum seeker and if they were unable to accommodate them, because INZ would investigate other accommodation options.

“He hunga whai aroha a ASST, kāore e whai pūtea tōtika i a INZ. Tē taea e INZ te tauākī mēnā rānei e whai whakaaro ana ki te anamata o te pūtea mā ASST,” tā Young.

“ASST is a charity and is not directly funded by INZ. INZ is not in a position to comment on whether any future funding for ASST is under consideration,” Young said.

E ai ki te kaihautū matua o ngā Ratonga Rerenga ki INZ, Fiona Whiteridge, e māraurau ana pea ētahi o ngā kaiwhai āhuru e noho ana ki te wharau ASST ki tētahi utunga oranga $225 i ia wiki.

INZ general manager of Refugee and Migrant Services Fiona Whiteridge ​said asylum seekers residing at the ASST facility may be eligible for a living allowance of $225 per week.

“He rawa tatutuhi ā te ope Ratonga Rerenga ki INZ e tautokona ai te kaiwhai me āna hiahia oranga, tae noa ki te herenga o te kaiwhai,” hei tā Whiteridge.

“INZ Refugee and Migrant Services team has specific resource to focus on supporting claimant welfare needs, including if the claimant is detained,” Whiteridge said.

I te wā nei, kāhore he kaiwhai āhuru e herea ana, hei tāna.

There are currently no asylum claimants in detention, she said.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.