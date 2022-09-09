From fruit packing to factory manager: 'I just kept doing my best'

Talley's production manager Armi Chia never thought about “becoming someone” in the New Zealand seafood industry when in arrived from Malaysia nine years ago.



Now he is supervising 200 people in Talley’s Blenheim mussel factory.

"To be honest, the last nine years, I never thought I would become someone in New Zealand's seafood industry. I just kept doing my best and I have a very good boss," Chia said.

He would be in charge of even more staff but the Blenheim factory is running at half capacity, due in part to staff shortages.

"At the moment due to Covid everyone is struggling with staff, but we do start to see some good signs, it starts improving,” Chia said.

"It was a good thing to extend the Working Holiday Scheme because we need these people.”

To help fill workforce shortages, the government has doubled the Working Holiday Scheme cap to 12,000 for 2022/23 and extended holidaymakers' visas.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Woods, alongside Tourism Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram, announced changes to immigration settings to help ease a worker shortage.

People on existing holiday work visas that expire between August 26, 2022 and the end of May next year will be given a six-month extension.

Chia himself arrived from Malaysia in 2013 under a Working Holiday visa. He spent the first six months packing apples in Hawke's bay before heading to Motueka and getting a job at the food processing company Talley's.

"I had an essential skills work visa. Every year you need to worry about your visa,” he said.

"I kept saying myself, I've got another visa to June next year, so for the next 12 months I'm going to do my best, putting a lot of effort.”

At Talley’s the 39-year-old quickly climbed the ladder from machine operator to senior supervisor.

Invited to participate on a project to improve productivity in 2018, Chia was then appointed to build a gaming-style app showing mussel openers their work.

“We filmed hundreds of openers in action and then analysed their techniques in slow motion – at about one-tenth of their normal speed. After a month, we’d found the best, safest technique for opening mussels and broke this down into six clear steps.

“We played staff footage of themselves, alongside the footage of workers with the best technique to help them see where they could improve," Chia said.

Two years later, Chia was involved in the project to build the new Blenheim plant and moved to Marlborough last year to become the site production manager.

"Regardless where you come from, as long as you show up potential, as long as you are keen to learn, they [Talley’s] will put effort into training you and even open up a career path for you."

The company is also now an accredited employer under the new Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

There are now three steps to hiring a migrant under the scheme - accreditation, a job check to ensure no New Zealanders could do the job, and a migrant check.

Chia said they were still looking at how to implement the new scheme into the business.

"We are looking at how do we support more people that we think they are worth staying in New Zealand and put more effort into training them.

"Like myself, I saw the effort and resources this company put into supporting people like me.”

With the backing of his employer, Chia and his wife Jeslyn had their residency granted a couple of weeks ago.

"It's a very weird feeling, I've been waiting for so long, and then all of a sudden you got it, we are so happy."

The couple is now looking at buying their first house and starting a family.