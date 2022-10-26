Deportation for Samoan man who blew second chance and committed more crimes

Jeffrey Santos and his family will be deported from New Zealand on Christmas Day for a mistake he says he made in "desperation". (First published December 23, 2021)

A Samoan-born man has been issued with a deportation order after getting a second chance to not commit crimes in New Zealand – and then carrying out several more.

In 2014, Siaipili Galuvao was set to be deported, but appealed to the New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal on “humanitarian grounds”.

The appeal explained that the 53-year-old arrived in New Zealand in 1999, to join his mother and three sisters who were all permanent residents in New Zealand.

Galuvao lived on temporary visas until June 2001, and lived unlawfully in Aotearoa until August 2006, when he was sent back to Samoa.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi criminal's children in Australia swing last-ditch appeal against his deportation

* NZ resident to be deported to Samoa after raping 71-year-old woman

* Nine-time drink driver dodges deportation again after turning life around



During the time period of 2001 to 2006, he was caught drink-driving twice.

Because Galuvao was in a relationship with a New Zealand citizen, he was granted a special visa in October 2006, before eventually becoming a permanent resident in August 2008.

Anna Price Galuvao has been ordered back to Samoa after breaking the conditions of his 2014 appeal.

In May 2010, was caught drink-driving and driving while disqualified twice, after being pinged at a community checkpoint, and then again while attempting to drive home from the checkpoint.

On October 22, 2011, Galuvao committed an indecent assault after he kissed his then partner’s 12-year-old niece three times while drunk, and then removed his trousers.

The young girl left the room and did “not see anything indecent,” the judgment states.

The indecent assault, coupled with two other drink-driving convictions, resulted in nine months in prison, and triggered the deportation process.

Galuvao appealed on the grounds that he would be separated from his partner and her “severely autistic” child, who he provided physical and financial help to.

Galuvao’s deportation would also mean he could no longer financially support his brother’s family in Samoa, to whom he sent $250 every month, to make sure his brother’s children could stay in school.

The tribunal decided there were “exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature that would make it unjust or unduly harsh for the appellant to be deported”.

Ross Giblin Galuvao was caught drink-driving several times, including one time twice in the same day.

This decision came with a caveat – Galuvao’s deportation would be suspended for five years on the grounds he was not convicted of any crimes during this time.

However, only one year and eight months after this decision, Galuvao was caught drink-driving.

His crimes only escalated from there, and in August 2021, Galuvao was sentenced to intensive supervision after behaving threateningly, common assault, threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure.

Galuvao’s counsel argued in an August 2022 judgment that he should be allowed to stay in New Zealand, because he did not have a support network in Samoa, ”apart from his brother, who is unwell”.

“If deported, the respondent will be unable to continue financial support of his brother and his brother’s children in Samoa,” Galuvao’s counsel said, despite Galuvao being unemployed since January 2022.

The tribunal explained the five-year deportation suspension was not “a second chance nor a get out of jail free card”.

“[Galuvao] has untreated criminogenic needs, no proper prevention plans, no proper independent support, he lacks insight into factors driving him to drink and he relies on external factors to keep him sober.”

The tribunal said the previous grounds for 2014 appeal no longer applies, and he was given the opportunity to rehabilitate himself.

“He then committed several violent offences involving the use of alcohol... the tribunal does not accept that the respondent should remain in New Zealand for rehabilitation because he has already had several failed attempts.”

Galuvao was ordered to leave New Zealand within 28 days of the judgment being delivered on August 26, 2022.