Domestic abuser won't be deported as it would be 'unduly harsh' on his children

Richard Uhrle won’t be deported after a tribunal found that despite his domestic violence charges, the separation would have a negative impact on his partner, step-children and kids.

A man with 25 convictions, several of which are domestic abuse-related, will not be deported due to the impact that it would have on his partner and kids, a tribunal finds.

The decision, by the New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal, found that Richard Uhrle’s deportation appeal would be approved on humanitarian grounds.

The 37-year-old Samoan citizen, who became a New Zealand resident in 2011, was going to be deported under the Immigration Act 2009, because he committed an offence that could have a prison sentence of three months or more, within two years of being made resident.

The tribunal decided that due to Uhrle’s 11 years in NZ – where he now has a partner, adult step-children, an 18-month-old daughter and another baby due – that this meets the threshold of exceptional humanitarian circumstances due to the impacts of the potential separation.

Part of the finding was that “despite his past offending, the appellant’s present circumstances mean that it would be unjust or unduly harsh if he was to be deported”.

The majority of Uhrle’s offending happens under the influence of alcohol, the tribunal said, and he has been sober since his release from prison in September 2022.

“His choice is now a stark one, to stop drinking or lose his life and family in New Zealand.”

Uhrle's convictions include three violent offences against a former partner.

Uhrle’s convictions include three violent offences against a former partner.

In 2016, a police family harm report records that he punched his ex-partner in the mouth after finding her kissing someone else.

He also has a conviction of physical violence against his current partner, where he allegedly punched her twice in the face.

The rest of his charges predominately relate to either drink-driving, or failing to answer bail.

When giving evidence at his appeal, through his lawyer, Uhrle said he appreciates that his own behaviour has brought about the prospect of losing his family.

He wishes to keep working and to be a positive role model for his whānau, his evidence states.

His partner, who gave evidence on his behalf, said their roles are now to support each other in an alcohol-free relationship and have positive outlooks for each other.

Both Uhrle’s flatmate and boss gave statements supporting that he should not be deported.

The ruling to allow the appeal came with a stipulation that Uhrle not commit an offence punishable by a term of over three months within the next three years.