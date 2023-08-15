100 workers likely caught in scam that saw immigrants crammed into house - minister

Samira Ahmed, a Canterbury Refugee Resettlement and Resources Centre board member, says the refugee resettlement system is broken, putting vulnerable people in awful situations.

Between 90-100 employees are likely to be affected by an immigration scam that saw dozens of workers crammed into a three-bedroom house, Immigration Minister Andrew Little says.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed on Tuesday they were aware of a case of possible immigration fraud and migrant exploitation in Auckland – which involved a number of Indian nationals.

The case involves a recently liquidated company that hired workers as part of the accredited employer work visa scheme.

With this scheme, immigrants are allowed to work for up to three years for an employer that’s offered them at least 30 hours a week.

Little said complaints were made three weeks ago about the working conditions that employees of the company were working under – but over the weekend the issue of overcrowding became apparent.

The minister was asked how it was that the roughly 40 workers ended up in a position where they were living in a three-bedroom house and not being fed.

“The employer who employed them is a scamster and a fraudster, and we are going after them.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Immigration Minister Andrew Little said around 90-100 people would be impacted by this employer.

“They promised jobs and the jobs weren’t there.”

The employer went into liquidation, after initial inquiries were made, he said.

There are around 27,000 accredited employers, with very few of them participating in fraud, Little said.

This case wasn’t the first and would unlikely be the last, he said.

What’s important is that the government is able to respond effectively, look after people and then go after the perpetrators, Little said.

National Party Immigration Spokesperson Erica Stanford said the government needs to be properly verifying documents of both the employer and the employee - rather than leaving it to a declaration based model.

“Parasites out there will exploit weakness and this is a very, very weak system”, she said.

It’s a high trust model, Stanford said, which leaves room for high risk.

INZ head of immigration compliance and investigations Steve Watson said their investigators are speaking with the workers involved to get the full picture.

“Our current priority is to provide welfare support, and we are working with local agencies and NGOs in Auckland who can help us do this.”

INZ were taking the situation seriously, Watson said.