Convicted sex offender wins appeal to stay in New Zealand, victim wants him gone

A convicted sex offender has won his appeal to remain in New Zealand, despite the victim wanting him to leave.

The man, who was 18 at the time of his offending, was found guilty of sexually violating a 16-year-old girl on a public bus.

But, the New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal found it would be “unjust or unduly harsh” to deport the man who was in New Zealand on a residency visa.

He had “matured” since the incident and had entered a stable long-term relationship, the tribunal said.

The appellant came from Uruguay to New Zealand as a 7-year-old in 2007. Four years later he returned to live with his father.

He found it difficult to adjust back in Uruguay and, when he was 14, the appellant came back to New Zealand.

He was granted a residency visa, started school, and later began dating a girl a couple of years younger than him.

After tensions with his family, the appellant moved out of his home and in with his then girlfriend’s family while searching for a flat.

The relationship lasted around 8 months.

In 2018, after he had split from his girlfriend, the man sexually violated her on a public bus.

She was 16 years old and he was 18.

The incident had a “substantial” impact on the 16-year-old girl.

“It had disrupted her life and her plans for further education and had significantly impaired her social confidence,” the tribunal noted.

The man was found guilty and sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment.

He denies that he comitted the offence.

The appellant was released from prison in February 2022 and was later served a deportation liability notice because of his offending.

The tribunal found that there were “exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature” that would make it unduly harsh for the man to be deported.

He was now in a stable relationship of six years and deporting him would “separate him permanently” from his partner.

It was also in the best interest of his partner’s nine-year-old son that the man remain in New Zealand as he has been the boy’s father figure.

The tribunal noted the appellant had completed a family violence programme, and the risk of his reoffending was “sufficiently low” that it was not against the public interest for him to remain in New Zealand.

The victim, who has a protection order against the appellant, was not at risk of future harm, the tribunal said.

“It is entirely understandable that she and her family wish the appellant to be deported. Here, however, that preference does not prevail,” the tribunal said.

The man’s liability for deportation was suspended for three years, on condition that he did not reoffend within that period.

