Immigration review details revealed after 115 workers crammed into small houses

The details of a review into Immigration New Zealand have been revealed, after it was found 115 workers had been crammed into just six houses.

In mid-August, Immigration NZ confirmed it was aware of a case of possible immigration fraud and migrant exploitation in Auckland – which involved a number of Indian and Bangladeshi nationals.

A few days later, Immigration Minister Andrew Little ordered a review to find out if the Accredited Employer Work Visa was working properly.

With this scheme, immigrants are allowed to work for up to three years for an employer that’s offered them at least 30 hours a week.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes on Tuesday appointed Jenn Bestwick to lead the inquiry into the administration of the AEW scheme and laid out the terms of references for the review.

Bestwick is to look into the appropriateness of all aspects of the scheme and the job check processes undertaken by Immigration NZ.

This includes the service delivery performance, the operational decision-making, verification and monitoring, resourcing and any other matter relevant to the review.

Hughes said he was pleased to appoint Beswick, who led the 2020 inquiry into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury.

“Ms Bestwick has extensive experience working in large, complex organisations across the public and private sectors and has a strong track record in governance roles.”

Earlier in the month, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said it had started an in-depth investigation into the alleged case of Indian and Bangladeshi nationals arriving in NZ to the promise of jobs that never eventuated.

Officers had begun talking to the 115 people who were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions in six houses across Auckland, they said.

The workers had paid a substantial amount of money for a visa and the job, but most were still waiting for paid work, the spokesperson said.

“The conditions of the accommodation were unhygienic, unsanitary, and inappropriate.”

While the investigation takes place, those affected have been checked on to ensure they have food, water and electricity.