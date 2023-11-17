Man faces deportation after sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl

A 30-year-old man who sexually assaulted a child and used a hidden camera to spy on his female colleague in the toilet will face deportation, an immigration tribunal has decided.

The man, a permanent resident with Fiji citizenship, plead guilty to indecently assaulting his sister-in-law. The offending began when the child was 9.

The man made an application to have his deportation overturned on “humanitarian grounds”, claiming “exceptional circumstances” arising out of his settlement in New Zealand and the interests of his New Zealand-citizen wife and child, that would make it unjust or unduly harsh for him to be deported from New Zealand.

In the ruling, the man claimed that having a daughter “made him realise the responsibilities he has as a father and a husband”.

The New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal found the man had exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature but said – due to the gravity of his offending – it was not unjust or unduly harsh to deport him.

The man came to New Zealand from Fiji when he was around 15 years old. He met his wife in high school and – when the pair married in 2012 – he moved in with her and her family.

In 2015, the man began sexually assaulting his wife’s younger sister. She was nine years old.

It lasted 4-and-a-half years, continuing after he and his wife had moved out as the victim would visit their house on the weekends and during school holidays.

Ben Blennerhassett/Unsplash His sexual offending against the young girl came to light in 2019, when she, then aged 14, disclosed the abuse to a friend, who told her mother (file photo).

“It involved premeditation and planning,” the tribunal said.

During this time, the man stole more than $2000 worth of goods from his workplace. In another job, he put a hidden camera in the women’s bathroom.

He used this to make intimate visual recordings of a female colleague, which the tribunal noted had a “sexual element”.

The man was convicted for both offences in 2018 and sentenced to four months in community detention with 60 hours of community work.

By 2019, his ongoing sexual offending against the then 14-year-old came to light.

“She told a friend, who told her mother, who told the appellant’s mother-in-law,” the Tribunal said.

The man plead guilty to one count of indecent assault and attempted rape, two counts of indecent acts and five counts of unlawful sexual connection.

The appellant’s wife said she has since forgiven him and wants their marriage to continue.

The man also went through a restorative justice process, in which the victim forgave him.

He said he “wishes that he could rewind time and make things right” as he was also a victim of sexual assault when he was a child.

The appellant argued if he was deported he would have to return to the village where his past persecutors were “roaming around free”.

The tribunal noted he didn’t have to return to that village: “He could seek work and accommodation elsewhere”.

The man also said he wanted to stay in New Zealand to financially and emotionally support his wife and daughter.

“Weighing the gravity of the appellant’s offending against the exceptional humanitarian circumstances, the Tribunal is satisfied that, while deportation will be harsh for the appellant’s wife and daughter... it would not be unjust,” the Tribunal said.

The man’s appeal was denied.

Where to get help for sexual violence