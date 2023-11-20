Aussie who laundered more than $300K argues against deportation on 'humanitarian grounds'

A man who was caught at Auckland airport after laundering more than $300,000 is facing deportation. (File photo)

A 42-year-old Australian citizen who attempted to launder more than $300,000 with his ex-lover is set to be deported from New Zealand, according to a recent immigration tribunal ruling.

The pair were stopped at Auckland Airport in 2019 – cash and expensive watches in hand.

The man, whose name has been suppressed, pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in money laundering and attempting to export a prohibited good (money) and served 11 months of home detention before he was issued a deportation notice.

Despite previously only holidaying in New Zealand, the man now wants to stay, appealing the deportation decision on “humanitarian grounds”.

He argued deportation would “widen the rift” in his marriage as his accomplice – the woman he had an affair with – lives in Australia.

The man’s appeal to remain in New Zealand has been declined.

In 2015, the appellant met a woman who is referred to in the decision as BB. The pair began an affair.

The man lent BB around $2.7 million to start a business, which he believed she spent on gambling. In an attempt to help her and get the money back, he flew to New Zealand on August 26, 2019.

He picked up $772,000 in cash from a house in Auckland.

He then checked into a hotel next to a casino and opened a gambling account, which he filled with casino chips and cash.

The next day, he picked up BB from the airport. He created multiple bank accounts, depositing and transferring the money between them.

The pair also bought three watches from jewellery stores across Auckland and, two days later, left to fly back to Sydney.

At Auckland Airport, customs stopped BB when they found her carrying nearly $200,000 in cash. She called the appellant to warn him.

He hadn’t checked in yet.

The man left the airport and dropped nearly $175,000 in cash at a bank before returning to catch his flight. He was arrested at the airport.

All up, the appellant was involved in transactions of $347,000.

The applicant argued that it would be “detrimental” to his marriage and the upbringing of his children if he was deported from New Zealand.

During his home detention, his wife and kids moved to Auckland to be with him. His two children began attending Kiwi schools.

“Moving to Australia would widen the rift and [be] detrimental to our marriage and, more importantly, the upbringing of our children,” he said.

The Tribunal noted that while the man’s deportation could cause “disappointment and distress” for the family, that is not an exceptional circumstance.

“The family have a right to live permanently in Australia as citizens,” the Tribunal said.

The Tribunal also said that it would not be hard for the man to find employment outside of New Zealand.

Previously, he had operated nightclubs and dealt art across Asia. He owned a restaurant franchise, managed a golf course in Sydney – which is partly owned by his wife – and holds the keys to two Australian apartments along with a Porsche.

Since his home detention in New Zealand, the man has become a part owner of an Auckland supermarket.

The Tribunal also noted that the appellant had not expressed “genuine remorse” for his actions.

The man’s appeal was denied.

He was given 12 months before he had to leave New Zealand.