KEA Kids News: Inside one of Auckland's new measles wards
KEA Kids News is video current affairs for kids by kids. Our young reporters find stories from around New Zealand that connect with 7 to 11-year-olds. They tackle tough issues in ways you can share with your whole whānau.
In the news today, 10-year-old Olivia Matsas visits one of the country's new measles wards to find out what makes the disease so contagious.
Meanwhile at Piha, 9-year-old surfer Zeke Pregert checks out a new jet board that means you can still surf even when there are no waves.
If you know an aspiring young reporter or have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.
KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins will screen every Wednesday at 12pm and Saturday at 9am at stuff.co.nz/KEA until July 2020.
