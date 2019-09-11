KEA Kids News: Inside one of Auckland's new measles wards

﻿

Luke Nola and Friends Olivia takes us inside Middlemore’s new measles ward as New Zealand's epidemic continues. Meanwhile surf’s up in Piha as Zeke tries out the first jet board in Aotearoa.

KEA Kids News is video current affairs for kids by kids. Our young reporters find stories from around New Zealand that connect with 7 to 11-year-olds. They tackle tough issues in ways you can share with your whole whānau.

In the news today, 10-year-old Olivia Matsas visits one of the country's new measles wards to find out what makes the disease so contagious​.

KEA Kids News Olivia Matsas, 10, visits Middlemore Hospital's new measles ward to learn how the disease spreads.

Meanwhile at Piha, 9-year-old surfer Zeke Pregert checks out a new jet board that means you can still surf even when there are no waves.

SUPPLIED Zeke Pregert, 9, tries out the first jet board in Aotearoa.

If you know an aspiring young reporter or have a news tip for KEA Kids News, email janine.fenwick@stuff.co.nz.

KEA Kids News is funded by NZ On Air for HEIHEI. New bulletins will screen every Wednesday at 12pm and Saturday at 9am at stuff.co.nz/KEA until July 2020.